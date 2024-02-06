



A new report published today by Policy Exchange, backed by former Defense Secretary Michael Fallon KCB and Lord Robertson of Port Ellen KT, sets out how the worsening threat environment and continued Irish security freeloading will force the UK to reinvent its strategy. Importance to the national security of Northern Ireland.

With the restoration of Stormont imminent, it is time to focus on the wider issues surrounding the UK-Irish security relationship following the publication of the Government's mandate, the Federal Protection Order.

Russia is once again posing a maritime threat to the western approaches to the British Isles, through which vital transatlantic maritime infrastructure passes.

“The UK also faces backdoor threats from the rise of Iran, Russia and China in the Republic of Ireland. This is a growing challenge to Ireland’s chronically flawed security and intelligence services. With a defense budget of less than 0.5% of GDP since 2000, the republic's defense forces and security apparatus remain completely inadequate.

Opinion polls show Sinn Fein to be a strong contender in the 2025 election. It seems unlikely that the Republic's performance on security issues will improve any time soon. The party's long-standing hostility to Britain and its opposition to Ireland's firm commitment to Western security means that a government led by the party will not be friendly to British interests. The report therefore urges the British government to expand its naval and air force presence in Northern Ireland to carry out maritime patrol missions against Russian incursions. We also call on the UK and regional partners to unite to put pressure on Dublin to do its fair share for collective security.”

Today, Policy Exchange argues that the external threats facing the UK are serious enough to require renewed attention to the strategic importance of Northern Ireland. Russia is testing the vulnerability of undersea cables and pipelines located on its western flank. Meanwhile, the expanding presence of Russia, China, and Iran in the republic indicates their intention to infiltrate and interfere with the transatlantic community.

These risks are compounded by the Republic's reluctance to invest sufficiently in its military and security apparatus. Ongoing attempts are underway to reform the Irish Defense Forces, which will leave the Republic unable to police its waters or police potentially hostile elements within Irish society for years to come.

The Policy Exchange report sets out the case for Northern Ireland to be reintegrated as a key element of UK national security. It calls on the UK government to restore Britain's active naval and air force presence to the west of the Irish Sea, which has historically played a crucial role in defending against external threats. These radical measures will demonstrate that the UK can no longer tolerate the unsatisfactory state of the UK-Irish security relationship and must be backed by strong diplomatic pressure to encourage the UK to do more for collective security.

In the foreword supporting the report, Sir Michael Fallon KCB and Lord Robertson of Port Ellen KT wrote:

“As defense ministers in different governments, we know that very little attention was paid to the security of the island of Ireland in the immediate aftermath of the Cold War. We therefore welcome Policy Exchange's new report, which strongly reaffirms the strategic importance of Ireland, and particularly Northern Ireland, to UK national security. A Russian intelligence vessel and warship have been identified close to a key transatlantic cable off the coast of Ireland. The growing presence of Russia, Iran and China in the Republic poses a backdoor threat to the UK itself.

To bring Northern Ireland back into the UK’s national security arrangements, the Policy Exchange Report proposes the following recommendations:

Strengthening Naval and Air Force Presence in Northern Ireland: The UK no longer has an adequate Royal Navy and RAF presence in Northern Ireland to monitor the Western Approaches and the Greenland-Iceland-Britain gap. This leaves our critical maritime infrastructure wide open to Russian interference. To restore deterrence and defense, the government must rebuild sufficient Northern Ireland air and naval facilities to carry out regular maritime patrol missions around its north-western flank. Integration of Northern Ireland bases into National Defense Command structure: Scottish bases are overstretched to protect. Britain's northern flank alone. Restoring a strategic presence in Northern Ireland would ease this burden while also complicating Russian decision-making by providing two platforms for defensive deployment. Put greater pressure on the Republic to contribute to collective security. For decades, the Republic contributed little to collective security. Have fun with your partner. By moving unilaterally to defend its western flank, Britain would send a signal to the Republic that the status quo security arrangement was no longer acceptable. The Government should urge the Republic to accelerate military and security reforms, pointing to Northern Ireland's naval and air expansion and the mutual external threats both countries face. Encourage allies to pressure the Republic into faster military and security upgrades: Britain is not only threatened by Ireland's intransigence on collective security, but also by Australia. This threatens the security of all transatlantic maritime infrastructure. As Britain and its allies continue to invest more time and money to protect this infrastructure, frustration over Ireland's reluctance is growing. The UK government must push for the Republic to play its part by coordinating a united front among regional partners with a common strategic interest in transatlantic maritime security. In the long term, leave the door open for Ireland to participate in collective security initiatives. The Republic can no longer do what it cannot do. It has been decided that it will no longer defend the world order it benefits from. Indeed, this is already being explored as a potentially vulnerable underbelly of the transatlantic community. The long-term goal should be for the Republic to be properly integrated into multilateral security plans that defend its communities. As the Republic demonstrates its new commitment to collective security by developing a strong military and security apparatus, the British government should encourage greater participation in multilateral initiatives such as the Joint Expeditionary Force.

Policy Exchange author Marcus Solarz Hendriks says:

“As Russia increasingly probes the vulnerabilities of transatlantic maritime infrastructure, the UK must take action to monitor north-west waters. Because the Republic remains an incapable and unwilling partner in the face of these threats, the British government must take matters into its own hands by restoring its air and naval presence in Northern Ireland. Infiltration of Irish society by Russia, China and Iran also raises serious concerns about backdoor threats to the UK. “The UK cannot fulfill the mandate of the Irish state, but by fundamentally changing the nature of the Northern Ireland security arrangement, we will send a strong signal to the Republic that our patience with the UK’s evasive commitment to collective security has waned.”

Click here to view the report.

