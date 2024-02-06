Prince Charles cancer diagnosis: Prince Harry travels to UK to meet monarch 'in the future' | uk news





Prince Harry told the King about his cancer diagnosis and plans to travel to the UK to see him in the future.

The king began treatment on Monday, according to a Buckingham Palace statement.

The palace has not confirmed what type of cancer the 75-year-old king has.

Image: Prince Harry with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William, 2014

Although the diagnosis came after treatment for an enlarged prostate, the palace said he did not have prostate cancer.

Buckingham Palace said the king had personally called Prince Harry, the Prince of Wales, and his siblings, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Duke of Edinburgh, to update them on his health.

It is not yet known whether Prince Harry's wife Meghan or their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will also attend.

The two have yet to make a public statement.

Relations between the monarch and his young son were strained for some time.

The Duke of Sussex criticized his family in his book Spare, published last year.

A few weeks after publication, he was asked by the monarch to leave Frogmore Cottage, near Windsor Castle, his home in England.

This was seen as a major rebuke from the King for his son, who along with the Duchess of Sussex stepped down from royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020, a decision that is said to have disappointed his father and Queen Elizabeth.

The Sussexes also expressed displeasure with claims they were treated poorly in the Netflix series.

Read more: Analysis: King's treatment is a private matter, but his openness will bring into focus some important work. Palace statement on King's health issues over the years

Image: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. Photo: AP

Last March, the two were invited to the king's coronation ceremony, where they appeared as monarchs offering olive branches.

Harry attended, but the duchess remained at home in California with the couple's children, four-year-old Archie and two-year-old Lilibet.

Last December, Buckingham Palace said it was considering whether to take action after the King and Princess of Wales were named senior royals, raising questions about what skin color Prince Archie would have.

The unsubstantiated claims first surfaced during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, when Meghan claimed royals had raised 'concerns' about Archie's skin color before he was born.

