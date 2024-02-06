Attack on US base kills at least six as Middle East boils over





The US military launched a new wave of strikes against Houthi missiles in Yemen on Sunday, the Pentagon said, while a drone attack on a US base in Syria left several Kurdish fighters dead overnight in the latest bath blood in the area.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement Monday that its forces struck a Houthi land-attack cruise missile as well as four anti-ship cruise missiles, all ready to be launched against ships in the Red Sea. Weapons from Iranian-backed militias pose an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant ships in the region, the statement added.

The Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the start of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. Rebels claim to target ships linked to Israel in solidarity with Palestine, but many of those targeted apparently have no ties to Israel.

The United States also carried out strikes against other Tehran-aligned groups in Iraq and Syria this weekend, part of a furious response to an attack that killed three American soldiers at a base in Jordan in the end of last month. Attacks on US targets in the Middle East, however, continued unabated.

On Monday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had struck their commando academy on a base housing US troops in the al-Omar oil field. No American casualties were reported, but six Kurdish fighters were killed, the SDF said.

The so-called Islamic Resistance militia group in Iraq, behind the drone strike that killed U.S. troops in Jordan, has claimed responsibility for the deaths of the Kurdish fighters. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the latest attack was part of the Islamic Resistance's Vengeance campaign for Gaza. This attack is the first response by Iranian militias to US bases after US airstrikes on militia positions in various areas within the areas they control, SOHR said.

The organization further claimed that the death toll from the attack rose to seven and that 18 other people were injured, some seriously. The SOHR said it had documented 108 attacks on US bases in Syria by Iranian-backed militias since October 19, including 27 targeting the al-Omar oil field facility.

After the deaths in Jordan, President Joe Biden ordered a strong and serious response that is now underway, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Meet the Press on Sunday. “We intend to carry out additional strikes and actions to continue to send a clear message that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked or our people are killed,” he added.

