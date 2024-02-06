US Senate Border Security Bill: What You Need to Know | Political news





Democratic leaders in the US Senate have unveiled a $118 billion bill that would strengthen border security and provide wartime aid to Israel and Ukraine. But the fate of the new proposal, supported by some Republican senators, appears uncertain after House Speaker Mike Johnson denounced it, saying it was not tough enough on migrants.

Here's more to know:

What is the border security bill?

After months of negotiations, U.S. senators finally produced a 370-page bill, which would give the government emergency powers to deny entry to migrants crossing the border or to quickly expel those who have already entered the states -United. These powers would not restrict the entry of U.S. citizens or others with a legal basis for coming to the country.

The new bill introduces the concept of a trigger, which will be triggered when the number of migrants encountering border officials exceeds an average of 5,000 over the course of a week. The bill also gives the president the authority to close the southern border with Mexico if more than 4,000 migrants attempt to cross the border in a week.

The bill would require the government to process at least 1,400 migrants per day at border crossings and maintain some protections for people who fear torture or persecution after being expelled. And it limits the number of days emergency powers can be used each year.

Some provisions of the proposed bill aim to strengthen border security and make immigration controls much stricter, Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reported from Washington DC.

What do we know about the aid proposal in the Senate bill? The bill would spend about $20 billion to strengthen controls at the U.S.-Mexico border and combat drug trafficking. About $60 billion in additional aid has been earmarked for Ukraine. A large part of this sum would take the form of weapons and military equipment. About $20 billion will be earmarked to replenish US stocks of equipment transferred to Ukraine and another $13.8 billion will be earmarked to enable kyiv to purchase more munitions from American suppliers. The Senate plan earmarks $14.1 billion for Israel. About $5.2 billion of that funding is allocated for missile defense systems. It also cuts U.S. funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) after Israel accused 12 of its Palestinian employees of involvement in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack . The UNRWA chief told the Financial Times newspaper that Israel had not yet presented evidence to support its accusations. The bill allocates $2.4 billion for operations around the Red Sea, where U.S. forces have sought to combat attacks on shipping by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The bill would dedicate nearly $2.6 billion to efforts to deter China. Most of the money, about $1.9 billion, would be used to replace U.S. munitions supplied to Taiwan.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of the Democratic Party has said a first vote on the bill would take place no later than Wednesday, but it faces opposition from both Republicans and Democrats.

What do Democrats expect from the bill?

Before this bill was introduced, Democrats were pushing for a White House funding request worth tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine and Israel. They also proposed allocating nearly $14 billion for U.S. border security. That money would fund 1,300 additional U.S. Border Patrol agents, 1,600 new asylum officers and 375 new judge teams.

US President Joe Biden is pushing for the bill to pass, saying it makes the border more secure than it has been in decades.

We have now reached agreement on a bipartisan national security deal that includes the toughest and fairest package of border reforms in decades. I strongly support him, Biden said in a statement.

Fisher said Biden is essentially saying it's time for Republicans to stop playing politics with the border and convey this to him so he can sign the bill as quickly as possible.

However, this is not easy for Biden to achieve. Republican Steve Scalise, the House majority leader, who essentially decides when the House votes, has already said he is not going to bring this issue to the hearing.

Additionally, House Speaker Johnson said that if the bill ever made it to debate in the House, it would be dead on arrival.

I've seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected and will not be enough to end the border disaster the president has created. As the lead Democratic negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, the border never closes.

If this bill reaches the House, it will be

Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 5, 2024

Joe Biden says there's still a lot of work to do to get there. This bill is facing difficulties just hours after its birth, Al Jazeeras Fisher said.

What do Republicans expect from the bill?

Mitch McConnell, the Senate's top Republican, supported negotiations on the bill. But his Senate colleagues said they were against the bill before even seeing the details, Al Jazeeras' Fisher said.

Republicans say Biden emboldened migrants by easing restrictions dating from the days of former President Donald Trump that forced migrants and asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims were processed. They also oppose Biden's new parole policies that allow some migrants to enter legally on humanitarian grounds, saying they bypass standard immigration channels.

Immigration is a top concern among conservative voters ahead of the 2024 presidential elections that will decide control of the White House and Congress. Biden, a Democrat, is seeking a second term, and Trump is the clear favorite for the Republican nomination.

Al Jazeeras Fisher said some Republicans opposed to the bill said they were not going to vote for it because it could give Biden a bipartisan victory in an election.

House Speaker Johnson called on the Democratic-led Senate to approve a bill passed by the House in May that would effectively end access to asylum at the border. The measure, known as HR 2 or Secure the Border Act of 2023, passed with broad Republican support without Democratic support.

The bill mandates the construction of at least 900 miles of border wall, a signature Trump policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/5/us-senate-border-security-bill-what-you-need-to-know The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos