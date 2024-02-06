UK pension age to reach 71 by 2050 – Report





Questions have been raised about the future of state pensions after an “alarming” new report published today (February 5) found the retirement age for UK workers may need to be raised to 71 by 2050.

The report from the International Longevity Center raised concerns across the financial services sector, with pensions experts calling it “sobering”.

The UK pension age, currently 66, is expected to rise to 67 from May 2026 to March 2028, and to 68 from 2044.

However, recent research suggests this is not enough and people born after April 1970 may need to work past the age of 70 before claiming their pension.

Lily Megson, head of policy at My Pension Expert, said: “It may be a sobering thought for many that the moment is approaching, but it is a very real reality that millions of people will face in the coming years.

“Don’t Britons deserve more support and appreciation after decades of hard work?”

She said this may feel discouraging to many, but “it doesn't have to crush people's dreams of a comfortable retirement starting at a date they see fit.”

Megson added that this can be achieved through “diligent financial planning”, including reviewing pension products and investments and consulting a financial adviser.

In response to the report, Aegon issued a new call to British political parties to detail their plans for the future of state pensions.

Kate Smith, Head of Pensions at Aegon, said: “We know from the Second 50 Study that more than 95% of us expect to rely on the state pension in later life. Therefore, this report will be of concern to millions of people.

“Losing the state pension age to 71 will come as a shock to many people who expect to receive their pension from 67 or 68. Some people will only receive their pension for a short period of time and others will not receive it at all.

“This report, published in an election year, highlights the need for political parties to detail their plans for state pensions ahead of the UK general election.

“This is too important an issue to be thrown out into the long grass. People need to know where they stand and what this means for them in later life, giving them enough time to adjust their work and savings plans.

“Raising the state pension age feels like a very blunt tool and is likely to disadvantage those most in need.

“This report from the International Center for Longevity shows that we can all, collectively and individually, benefit from a closer look at the uncharted territory of old age.

Becky O'Connor, PensionBee director of public affairs, said: “The dramatic increase in the state pension age from the current 66 to 71 is quite an astonishing prospect.

“People rely on the national pension for a significant portion of their retirement income. It's also key to people having confidence in their ability to retire.

“Even the suggestion that people will not receive their pension before they turn 70 can make people feel more distrustful of their state pension system than they already are and cause real worry and anxiety about the future.

“If people develop poor health or care needs before the age of 71, as many do, they may have to give up working sooner than they can access the state pension and instead access working age benefits. You may have to apply for a long time.

“The sustainability of the national pension must be properly reviewed, but raising the pension age may not result in the cost savings the government hopes for.”

PensionBee research has found that almost half (48%) of UK savers believe they will not be able to retire before the state pension age is raised to 68, as expected between 2044 and 2046.

O'Connor added: “Given these findings, it is reasonable to expect that more people will have to work longer if the state pension age is raised to 71 by 2050, as proposed by the International Longevity Centre.

“Our research shows that the ideal retirement age is 60, which is more than 10 years earlier.

“The growing gap between these preferred retirement ages and the rising state pension age means that if people want to retire earlier, they will need to save more through private pensions.”

Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter, said: “While the number of people over state pension age is expected to increase significantly over the next few years, the proportion of the working age population supporting them is expected to start to decline.

“ONS figures published last week showed the number of people aged over 85 could rise from 1.6 million to 2.6 million in the next 15 years.

“This will not only add to the burden in terms of state pension costs, but will also result in a serious strain on social care and an urgent need for increased funding.

“This morning’s report shines a spotlight on the long-term sustainability of the state pension, and the government’s decision to postpone last year may simply mean that the next political party has taken over and kicked out the inevitability of the government having to deal with it.

