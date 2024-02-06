Iran-backed attacks in Middle East continue after dozens of US strikes





The United States is still working on an assessment of destroyed infrastructure and people killed or injured after striking more than 100 targets across the Middle East over the weekend, but Iranian-funded groups that have regularly attacked US troops in Iraq, Syria and US Navy ships over the weekend. The waters of the region did not recede thereafter.

Militias struck twice in Syria, once Saturday at the Euphrates mission support site and Sunday near the Green Village mission support site, the Pentagon confirmed Monday, in addition to a Houthi missile fired a few hours after the American-British strikes on their sites in Yemen.

So they have capabilities, Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters. It wouldn't surprise anyone if they try to carry out attacks in the future, but when they do, again, we will take appropriate action, as we have done.

As of Monday, the Pentagon was still awaiting an analysis of the extent to which U.S. strikes in Iraq and joint U.S.-British strikes in Yemen had degraded those groups' ability to continue their attacks.

In total, the United States struck 85 targets at seven sites in Iraq and Syria on Friday, followed by a joint operation on Saturday that hit 36 ​​Houthi targets at 13 sites in Yemen.

I think it's fair to conclude that there were likely casualties associated with these strikes, Ryder said.

In a statement Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the strikes were only the first phase of retaliation for the Jan. 28 attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. troops.

RELATED

This is the first deadly attack of about 170 that began occurring almost consecutively in mid-October, after the United States shifted resources and troops to the Middle East in an effort to deter conflict. broader which would break out as a result of Israel's war. -Hamas War.

At the same time, Yemen's Houthi movement has fired missiles and drones into the Red Sea, targeting commercial shipping and placing itself within firing range of U.S. Navy ships.

The Pentagon has insisted that the barrage of attacks and numerous US retaliatory strikes do not constitute war.

But to be clear, our goal is not to accept, to continue the game, let's just do this and go, you know, a full-scale war against the Iranian proxy groups in Iraq and Syria,” Ryder said. That wasn't what they were there for.

Meghann Myers is the Pentagon bureau chief at Military Times. It covers operations, policies, personnel, leadership and other issues affecting the military.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2024/02/05/iran-backed-attacks-in-middle-east-continue-after-dozens-of-us-strikes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos