In the UK, regulators have signaled a step change to strengthen AI leadership.





To support regulators and advance research and innovation in AI, including healthcare and chemical discovery hubs, more than 100 million leading regulators are required to publish plans by the end of April on how they are responding to AI risks and opportunities. I requested it. The UK government sets out the case for introducing future targets. Binding requirements for the most advanced general-purpose AI systems

The UK is moving forward with more agile AI regulation, supporting regulators with the skills and tools they need to address the risks and opportunities of AI, as part of the government's response to the AI ​​Regulation White Paper consultation today (6 February).

It comes as the 10 million announced to prepare and upskill regulators to address the risks and capitalize on the opportunities of this defined technology. The funding will help regulators develop cutting-edge research and practical tools to monitor and address risks and opportunities in sectors ranging from telecommunications, healthcare, finance and education. For example, this may include new technological tools for examining AI systems.

Many regulators have already taken action. For example, the Information Commissioners Office has updated its guidance on how our strong data protection laws apply to AI systems that process personal data to include fairness and to hold organizations accountable, including by issuing enforcement notices. I keep asking. But the UK government wants to further strengthen it for the AI ​​era as use of technology increases. The UK’s agile regulatory system will enable regulators to respond quickly to emerging risks, while giving developers room to innovate and grow in the UK.

To increase transparency and provide trust for UK businesses and citizens, key regulators including Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority have been asked to publish their approaches to managing the technology by April 30. They will set out AI-related risks in the sector, detail current technology and expertise to address them, and set out plans for how AI will be regulated in the coming year.

It forms part of the AI ​​Regulation White Paper consultation response published today, which pioneers a unique UK approach to regulation, ensuring it can adapt quickly to new challenges and does not impose burdens on businesses that could stifle innovation. This approach to AI regulation means the UK can be more nimble than its peers, while also leading AI safety research and assessment, setting the UK on a bold path to becoming a leader in safe and responsible AI innovation.

Although technology is advancing rapidly, the risks and most appropriate mitigation methods are not yet fully understood. The UK government will not rush to enact legislation or risk enforcing quick fix rules that will soon become outdated or invalid. Instead, the government's context-based approach means existing regulators will be empowered to address AI risks in a targeted way.

But the UK government has given its first thoughts on future binding requirements that could be introduced for developers building the most advanced AI systems. It's about making sure developers are responsible for making these technologies sufficiently secure.

Minister for Science, Innovation and Skills Michelle Donelan said:

The UK’s innovative approach to AI regulation has made us a world leader in both AI safety and AI development.

I am personally driven by the potential of AI to transform public services and the economy for the better, developing new treatments for cruel diseases such as cancer and dementia, and opening the door to advanced technologies and technologies that will power the UK economy in the future. .

AI is moving fast, but we've shown that humans can move just as fast. By taking an agile, sector-specific approach, we have started to identify risks immediately, ultimately paving the way for the UK to become one of the first countries in the world to safely reap the benefits of AI.

Meanwhile, nearly 90 million will be used to establish nine new research hubs across the UK and partner with the US on responsible AI. The hub will support UK AI expertise leveraging the technology across sectors including healthcare, chemistry and mathematics.

Also announced today is $2 million in Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) funding. This will support new research projects that will help define what responsible AI looks like in sectors such as education, policing and the creative industries. This project is part of AHRC's Bridging Responsible AI Divides (BRAID) program.

Additionally, $19 million will go to 21 projects developing innovative, trusted and accountable AI and machine learning solutions to accelerate the deployment of these technologies and improve productivity. This will be funded through the Acceleating Trustworthy AI Stage 2 competition, supported by the UKRI Technology Mission Fund and delivered through the Innovate UK BridgeAI programme.

The Government will also launch a Steering Committee in the spring to support and guide the activities of the formal regulator co-ordination structure within the Government.

These measures include the government's investment of $100 million in the world's first AI safety laboratory to assess the risks of new AI models, and its global leadership demonstrated by hosting the world's first major summit on AI safety at Bletchley Park in November. It runs parallel to .

The groundbreaking international scientific report on advanced AI safety released at the summit will help build a shared, evidence-based understanding of advanced AI, and the work of the AI ​​Safety Institute will enable the UK to work closely with international partners to advance AI. will promote. Ability to evaluate and study AI models.

The UK is further committing to this approach today by investing $9 million through the government's International Science Partnership Fund, bringing together researchers and innovators from the UK and the US to focus on developing safe, responsible and trustworthy AI.

The government's response makes a pro-innovation case for additional targeted binding requirements for the small number of organizations currently developing high-performance, general-purpose AI systems to ensure they are accountable for making these technologies sufficiently safe. This will build on the steps the UK professional regulator is already taking to respond to AI risks and opportunities in the area.

Hugh Milward, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Microsoft UK, said:

The decisions we make now will determine the potential of AI to grow our economy, transform public services and solve key societal challenges, and we welcome the Government’s response to the AI ​​White Paper.

Seizing this opportunity requires responsible, flexible regulation that supports the UK’s global leadership in the age of AI.

Aidan Gomez, Cohere Co-founder and CEO, said:

By reaffirming its commitment to an agile, principles- and context-based regulatory approach to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology, the UK government is emerging as a global leader in AI policy.

The UK is building an AI governance framework that can embrace the transformative benefits of AI while addressing its emerging risks.

Lila Ibrahim, Chief Operating Officer of Google DeepMind, said:

I welcome the UK Government's statement on the next steps in AI regulation and the balance between supporting innovation and ensuring the safe and responsible use of AI.

The hub-and-spoke model will help the UK leverage the domain expertise of regulators and provide clarity to the AI ​​ecosystem. I especially support the commitment to provide additional resources to regulators.

AI represents an opportunity to drive progress for humanity, and we look forward to working with the Government to ensure the UK continues to be a global leader in AI research and sets the standards for good regulation.

Tommy Shaffer Shane, AI policy advisor at the Center for Long-Term Resilience, said:

It was great to see this update on the government's thinking on AI regulation, particularly its firm recognition that new legislation is needed to address the risks posed by the rapid development of high-performance, general-purpose systems.

Moving here quickly, with careful thought about the details, is critical to balancing innovation and risk mitigation and maintaining the UK’s international leadership in AI governance more broadly.

We look forward to seeing the Government address this challenge quickly and to providing further updates on our approach to new legislation in the coming weeks and months.

Julian David, CEO of techUK, said:

techUK welcomes the Government's commitment to the innovation and safety-friendly approach set out in the AI ​​White Paper. Now we must move forward at a rapid pace, providing additional funding to regulators and getting central functions up and running. Our next steps must also include bringing diverse expertise into government, identifying gaps in our regulatory system and assessing immediate risks.

If we achieve this, the White Paper is well placed to provide the regulatory clarity needed to support the innovation and adoption of AI technologies that promise huge potential for the UK.

Kate Jones, CEO of the Digital Regulatory Cooperation Forum (DRCF), said:

DRCF member regulators are all committed to maximizing the benefits of AI for individuals, society and the economy, while managing risks effectively and proportionately.

To this end, we are taking important steps to implement the white paper principles and collaborating closely on areas of common interest, including the upcoming AI and Digital Hub pilot service for innovators.

John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon, said:

Amazon supports the UK’s efforts to build guardrails for AI while allowing for continued innovation. As one of the world's leading developers and distributors of AI tools and services, trust in Amazon products is one of our core principles and we welcome these important goals: white book.

We encourage policymakers to continue to pursue innovation-friendly, internationally coordinated approaches and are committed to working with governments and industry to support the safe and responsible development of AI technologies.

Markus Anderljung, policy director at the AI ​​Governance Center, said:

The UK’s approach to AI regulation is evolving in a positive direction. We rely heavily on existing regulators and take concrete steps to support them, while investing in identifying and addressing gaps in the regulatory ecosystem.

I am particularly pleased that it acknowledges the need to respond to one of the gaps that has become more apparent since the publication of the White Paper: how the most impactful and compute-intensive AI systems are developed and deployed to the market.

The consultation highlighted strong support for the five cross-sectoral principles that underpin the UK's approach and include safety, transparency, fairness and accountability.

The publication of the AI ​​Regulation White Paper in March laid the foundations for the UK’s approach to regulating AI by driving safe and responsible innovation. This common-sense, pragmatic approach will now be further strengthened by the expertise of strong regulators, ensuring that people across the country can safely benefit from AI for years to come.

Read the government's full response to the AI ​​white paper consultation.

