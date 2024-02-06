The new Michelin star restaurants in the UK and Ireland for 2024 are:





The Michelin Guide announced which new restaurants in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland have been selected for this year's guide at an awards ceremony held in Manchester on February 5. This year, 18 restaurants received their first star. Six new restaurants received two stars and only one restaurant received the highest honour, three Michelin Awards.

The Ledbury, a fine dining restaurant in London's Notting Hill that boasts a 210-item tasting menu before wine (about $265), has been added to Michelin's exclusive ranks of three-star restaurants, a rare addition to its most prestigious category. The nine existing three-star restaurants remained in place. Among the six new two-star restaurants are London's Gymkhana and Birminghams Opheem, the first two-star Indian restaurant to make the UK list.

As usual, the 1-star category had the highest number of new entrants. The 18 additional outlets include izakaya tasting counter Humble Chicken in London, West African branch Akoko and The Bishops Buttery, serving upscale Irish cuisine in the town of Cashel.

With more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other city in the UK guide region, London dominates the list every year. This year, 16 of the 25 new winners were from the British capital. And six of the nine restaurants at the luxury three-star club are in London.

Last week, Michelin announced 20 new Bib Gourmands. This restaurant is cheaper and better value than the restaurants in the main Star Guide. At Bib in the UK and Ireland, three courses can cost up to $30 before drinks (equivalent to roughly $36.68). The Bib designation is also intended to invite more culinary diversity into the Michelin world, which has been criticized for a lack of diversity in its star guides. This year’s bibs include Ichigo Ichie Bistro & Natural Wine, a Japanese bistro in Cork, Ireland; Empire Empire, a London restaurant serving Punjabi and North West Indian cuisine; and Bristol-based pub The Clifton.

This year, six restaurants received a Green Star. Introduced in 2020 to reward commitment to sustainability, the category welcomed new environmentally focused venues, including Annwyn in the Welsh town of Narberth and Exmoor Forest Inn in the small English town of Simonsbath.

Jakes Jones from Forge in Middleton Tyas won the Young Chef award. Exeters Stage's Robbie Ashby received a service award for outstanding hospitality. Meanwhile, Valentin Mouillard won the Sommelier Award for his work at LEnclume, a three-star farm-to-table tasting venue. Ryan McHarg won the Exceptional Cocktails award for his bar program at The Spence.

Check out the full list of new Michelin star restaurants for 2024 in the UK and Ireland below.

New 3-star restaurant

New 2-star restaurantsBrooklands, LondonGlenturret Lalique, CrieffGymkhana, LondonOpheem, BirminghamTerre, CastlemartyrTrivet, LondonNew 1-star restaurants1890 by Gordon Ramsay, LondonAkoko, LondonAulis, LondonThe Bishop's Buttery, CashelCedar Tree by Hrishikesh Desai, LondonChishuru, LondonCrocadon, St MellionD'Olier Street, Dublin Dorian, London Homestead Cottage, Doolin Humble Chicken, London Humo, London Lake Road Kitchen, Ambleside Mountain, London Myse, Hobingham Omer Mayfair, London Pavilion London, London Sushi Kanesaka, London

