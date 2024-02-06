Why Pay By Bank Faces Adoption Barriers In U.S. Retail





For U.S. merchants confronting card networks over card swipe fees, the solution might be to bypass the cards altogether and allow funds to flow directly from payer to recipient via account-to-account payments, the so-called method. payment by bank.

The problem is that it is far from arousing the enthusiasm of American consumers.

Account-to-account payments have been around for decades. They have gained only limited momentum in recent years in the United States because alternative cards carry high transaction fees; increased adoption of bank payment in other countries; and the launch of faster payment systems like FedNow and RTP, according to industry consultant Peter Tapling.

Adoption of this solution in the United States has been slow because faster payments have not been rolled out at store checkouts and consumers have not (yet) felt a compelling enough reason to ditch their cards, say traders and industry analysts. But merchants may still want this to happen to avoid high card swipe fees.

Low-hanging fruit: rent, utilities and e-commerce

Payment bank efforts in the United States have so far focused on uses that don't involve physical checkouts. Adoption will likely come from cases where ACH or check payments are already common, said Ashley Cornall, payments product manager at Plaid, which enables bank-based payment transactions.

The point of sale is not the initial starting point, Cornall said. People already pay by bank. The most common is paying bills. The goal now is to make this process smoother for the user, including not having to manually enter account information each time.

Retail uses outside of the physical point of sale run by Plaid include high-value digital payments to merchants from Tesla and Rivian, or low-margin businesses with high transaction volume.

Banks and card networks are also getting into the bank-based payment business. JP Morgan, in partnership with Mastercard through its open banking technology, first tested bank-based payment solutions in 2022 and then went live in 2023 for rent, utilities, healthcare and more. other use cases. JP Morgan and Mastercard declined to be interviewed about the service.

Credit card issuers typically charge merchants 1.5% to 3.5% of transactions in interchange fees, and the cost of paying through the bank can be significantly lower, the companies said. Plaid charges a success fee if it provides authentication or risk services associated with a payment.

Once money is transferred through Plaid or another processor, the merchant pays a fee to the processor to complete the transaction. The company estimates that transaction costs for bank payments via Plaid can be around two to four times cheaper than card payments.

Mastercard plans to expand use cases and verticals in the United States, eventually leveraging real-time payment rails, CEO Michael Miebach noted during the company's fourth-quarter earnings webcast. last week.

Open banking connectivity allows us to address use cases that we wouldn't be able to otherwise, he said. There is additional data available that can be combined with an underlying RTP rail to make a profitable proposition for a customer, which is exactly what Chase's bank pay is, Miebach explained.

For its bank-based payment solution, Mastercard charges a per-click fee tied to the API call, which is a messaging request, Chief Financial Officer Sachin Mehra previously said during the company's third-quarter earnings webcast in october. messaging request sent to a server.

Mastercard has not commented on the fee-per-click mechanism. In the industry, per-click fees can be transaction fees or fees paid each time a customer makes a service request, including an API call, Tapling said. He added that he had no knowledge of Mastercard's bank payment. Pricing model.

Given [that] Bank payment is a nascent market, but all indications are that it will grow significantly, he said.

The point of sale conundrum

Bank-based point-of-sale payments are common in other countries, including India and Brazil, where real-time payment systems UPI and Pix, respectively, have generated widespread consumer adoption for everyday transactions.

Pay-by-bank may prove a tough sell for U.S. consumers accustomed to using cards, stretching out repayment periods and receiving card-linked rewards, said Neil Saunders, general manager of retail at from the consulting firm GlobalData.

Additionally, credit card dispute resolution processes can protect consumers who are victims of fraud, he added.

For retail payments, it absolutely won't be a big thing, Saunders said. Many people pay by credit card because they feel that the credit card company offers a level of protection. If there's fraud or the goods don't arrive, they can go to the credit card company and say, “Look, can you fix this?”

In the absence of commonly accepted dispute resolution mechanisms, a consumer using pay-by-bank may have no choice but to dispute the transaction with the merchant, Tapling said. (Under Regulation E of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, consumers have 60 days to appeal unauthorized ACH transactions.)

Industry players will need to find a way forward, Cornall suggests.

This problem needs to be solved centrally, one way or another, she said. Maybe its banks collectively, maybe its regulators, maybe its Nacha, there needs to be a predictable way for consumers to know for sure that there is a solution if something goes wrong.

Increased real-time payments

Others say the lack of availability of real-time rails, including RTP and FedNow, makes the pay-by-bank payment experience clunky for retailers and consumers.

Real-time payments should be available at the point of sale, banks just need to allow it, said Doug Kantor, general counsel for the National Association of Convenience Stores and a member of the Merchants Payments Coalition executive committee. Many consumers like to pay directly from their bank account, whether for budgetary or other reasons, and we should make it easier for them.

Banks are not required to use the Federal Reserve's new instant payments system, FedNow, and so far adoption has been slow. For the RTP network, operated by The Clearing House bank, retail checkouts have not yet been enabled, but they are on the roadmap for future use cases, said James Colassano, senior vice president of product and strategy management at Clearing House. .

“We start with what we call a set of permitted use cases, and that includes bill payment, some brokerage to fund the account, me-to-me transactions, and business-to-business transactions,” he said. declared.

Retail checkouts were not considered a low-risk use case for the initial rollout, he added. Part of the challenge in enabling RTP at checkouts is a design issue, as beneficiaries must send a payment request that the payer must authorize.

In countries where pay-by-bank has become common, mandatory open banking and a standardization of user experience, including QR code formats to scan at pay-by-bank checkouts, make it easier for consumers, said Tapling.

In a world where you have legislated open banking, where everyone uses the same APIs and every bank has to make those APIs available, and you have instant payments[the] infrastructure can be built to enable this instant payment transaction, he said. In the United States, we like to look at all these other countries and say Wow, look what they're doing. That's wonderful. But here we don't agree on any of that.

For now, some argue that using ACH may be the best route to increasing adoption.

For digital payments, there are use cases [where] Real-time payments may not work properly, like any payment that requires pre-authorization, said Charles Williams, vice president and general manager of alternative payments at Fiserv. We believe the best bank payment solution uses ACH for ubiquity and can leverage real-time networks in a way that makes sense, depending on the payment use case as well as consumer and retail adoption. bank.

