UK weather: Snow risks travel disruption as temperatures drop | uk weather





The Met Office has warned Britain to brace for gusts of cold Arctic air that could wreak havoc with sleet, rain and heavy snow.

Up to 25 cm of snow could fall in areas above 400 meters on Thursday and Friday, up to 5 cm above 200 meters above ground and up to 2 cm at lower elevations. There is also a risk of ice freezing.

Temperatures in Britain will fall below average for the year on Wednesday, the Met Office said. This will leave the country largely affected by dry, cold Arctic air, creating an ongoing risk throughout the week of overnight ice freezes.

An updated yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, northern England, parts of the eastern Midlands and north and central Wales on Tuesday. It runs from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

A separate yellow weather warning for snow and ice for northern and western Scotland will begin at 3pm on Tuesday and last until noon on Wednesday. Up to 8cm of snow could accumulate in the Northwestern Highlands.

The warning comes after many parts of Britain experienced what forecasters said was unusually mild weather. Almost spring-like conditions have resulted in abundant snowdrops and daffodils blooming in many areas.

It comes after an unusually stormy autumn and winter, with more storms 10 named by January than any other year since the Met Office began naming storms in 2015/2016.

The seesaw weather the Met Office has described as a collision of air masses will continue this week.

Rain, sleet and snow will move north on Thursday. The heaviest snowfall is expected to fall wherever there is a boundary between cold and warm air.

Forecasters said power outages or disruptions in cell phone service were unlikely. There are also warnings that travel problems may arise and some rural communities may be cut off.

The snow is expected to taper off Thursday afternoon, possibly changing back to rain or drizzle. The Korea Meteorological Administration said there is still uncertainty about the boundary between rain and snow and the northern limit of snow.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: “Signs of winter risk are increasing over the course of this week as cold air from the north moves over the UK.

Starting Thursday, a snow risk will potentially come into play as milder air attempts to move in from the south again, bumping into cold air and increasing the chance of snow falling where the two systems meet. There are still many details to be worked out, but the initial risk of snow looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday.

The Health and Safety Executive has issued a yellow cold weather warning for parts of England from Wednesday, warning of the impact on the elderly and vulnerable.

Amy Shaw, national network manager for the National Highways, said: Freezing conditions bring the same hazards as snow and ice, so take all possible steps to understand your trip in advance and prepare for the unexpected when traveling. Please allow additional time.

Therefore, it is always important to plan your trip in advance and check the weather forecast, and when weather conditions become difficult, it is important to adjust your driving behavior and take extra care.

