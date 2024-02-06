Iran issues stern warning over suspected spy ship as US refuses to rule out further strikes





ERBIL, Iraq After a weekend of U.S. strikes against its proxies in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, Iran issued a strong warning not to target a ship that U.S. officials and analysts suspect of providing timely intelligence real for attacks on other ships in the country. Red Sea and serving as a forward operating base for its commandos.

In a slickly produced video posted on the Iranian military's Telegram channel on Sunday, a narrator says in English that those who engage in terrorist activities against the MV Behshad or similar vessels are endangering international maritime routes, security and take global responsibility for potential future international risks.

Describing the Behshad as a floating armory, the narrator claims that it is involved in missions to combat piracy in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, although Iran is not publicly known to have participated to recent anti-piracy campaigns in the region.

The video ends with footage of what appears to be ships from a US aircraft carrier group flashing red as if they were being targeted. A man then lowers the American flag.

Houthi fighters yesterday took part in a rally in support of the Palestinians on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen's capital. Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images

Asked by NBC News about the ship on Monday, Defense Department press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said, “I am not aware of the United States targeting the Behshad. We know the ship very well.

The Behshad is registered as a commercial cargo ship with a Tehran-based company that the U.S. Treasury sanctioned as allegedly a front for the state-owned Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines.

The Iranian ship provides electronic intelligence to the Houthis, allowing them to track and target ships in the Red Sea region, according to a U.S. official, a U.S. congressional adviser with knowledge of the matter and a Middle East official.

Rear Admiral Marc Miguez, commander of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group currently charged with protecting commercial shipping in the Red Sea, told NBC News that Houthi forces were receiving assistance from the Iran to strike cargo ships, although it did not directly mention Behshad.

They are using Iranian intelligence to provide them with targeting information, he said.

Several military analysts have reached the same conclusion, including Michael Knights of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a Washington-based pro-Israel think tank whose research focuses on Iranian proxies.

These ships claim to be anti-piracy garrison ships that Iranian and Syrian ships can visit, but in reality, they are Iranian weapons transshipment points,” he said, adding that the group's military trainers Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon also uses them.

The Behshad and its sister ship Safiz are also loaded with Iranian electronic intelligence equipment used to locate target ships for the Houthis to attack, Knights said.

NBC News monitored the ship using shipping tracking data and found that it had been lingering in the exact same location in the southern Red Sea, between Yemen and Eritrea, since at least January 2023 .

A tour organized by Yemen's Houthi rebels in November shows the cargo ship Galaxy Leader being seized by the group's fighters. He remains in captivity.AFP via Getty Images

After weighing anchor on January 4 this year, it headed south towards the Gulf of Aden. And since January 11, it has bypassed the Bab al-Mandeb Strait or the Gate of Mourning, a 16-mile stretch of water that is the entrance to the Red Sea and a chokepoint where it would be easy to monitor traffic entering the Red Sea. and out of the waterway.

Analysis by NBC News and several other experts showed that Behshad was several miles away as Houthi rebels carried out a number of attacks on commercial shipping. The rebel group said it would continue its strikes until Israel ends its war against Hamas in Gaza.

These attacks have created a huge wave of ship hijackings since December and delays in the global supply chain. Shipping giants such as Maersk and MSC have instead chosen to bypass the Cape of Good Hope, adding one to two weeks to their journeys and significantly increasing their cost.

It's kind of an open secret in government circles that this ship is causing us some pretty significant problems, said Charles Lister, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, a Washington-based think tank. Wherever Behshad goes, that's more or less where the Houthis target their anti-ship ballistic missiles, suicide drones and suicide boats, he added.

Without mentioning Behshad, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson also accused Iran in December of being deeply involved in planning operations against commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Iranian support included advanced weapons systems, intelligence support, as well as financial aid and training, she said.

Just before U.S. airstrikes began Friday, the Behshad headed south into the Gulf of Aden and docked off the coast of a Chinese military base in the East African nation of Djibouti.

The release of video on the ship was a first for the Iranians, according to Ali Vaez, director of the Iran project at the International Crisis Group, a Belgian think tank focused on war prevention.

I don't remember seeing anything like this before, he said, adding that he believed Iran saw what was coming, that it could be a potential target for future U.S. military action.

Although such warnings are normally delivered through back channels, Vaez said Tehran realized this was not working and therefore made it public.

The video was released after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan refused to rule out strikes in Iran following retaliatory attacks on the country's proxies in Iraq, Syria and Yemen following the killing of three service members Americans in Jordan last month.

Sailors aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower during resupply with the USS Mason during Operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea January 8, 2024. US Navy via DVIDS

During an interview on NBC's Meet the Press, Sullivan told moderator Kristen Welker that he wasn't going to address what we decided and ruled out from a military action perspective. What I will say is that the president is determined to respond forcefully to the attacks on our people. The president is also not considering a broader war in the Middle East, he said.

The U.S. military has never launched a direct attack on Iranian soil, but in April 1988, the administration of then-President Ronald Reagan attacked Iranian ships and offshore oil platforms in the Persian Gulf in retaliation for Tehran's mining of the USS Samuel B. Roberts, an Iranian naval vessel. frigate.

Reagan's predecessor, Jimmy Carter, told NBC News he was moved to attack Iran after 52 U.S. diplomats and citizens were taken hostage in 1979 at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and held for 444 days .

Although he approved Operation Eagle Claw, a covert mission to secure their release, Carter refused to launch a full military strike because he feared it would cost too many lives, a decision that political analysts cited as a major factor in his defeat by Reagan in 1980.

Like Carter, Biden is also in an election year, and after the Jan. 28 attack on the Tower 22 base in Jordan that killed Spc. Kennedy Sanders, SPC. Breonna Moffet and Sgt. William Jerome Rivers faced pressure from his Republican rivals to respond.

Six days later, he ordered the attacks on Iraq and Syria, which the Pentagon said hit more than 85 targets across seven locations, including command and control headquarters, intelligence centers, rockets and missiles, drone and munitions storage sites, and other militia-related facilities. or the Quds Force, the expeditionary unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards which manages Tehran's relations with regional militias. On Sunday, new strikes were carried out against targets in Yemen.

Although the Biden administration has pledged to undermine the Houthis' ability to carry out drone and missile attacks against commercial cargo ships and US ships in the Red Sea, it has so far chosen not to target Behshad , perhaps out of fear that it would trigger a direct reaction. conflict with Iran.

Attacking an Iranian ship would nevertheless be extremely dangerous in terms of escalation, according to Basil Germond, an expert on sea and maritime power at Britain's Lancaster University.

A ship is an extension of a state's sovereign territory, so an attack on an Iranian ship would technically be a direct attack on Iran, he said.

Keir Simmons and Mo Abbas reported from Erbil. Dan De Luce reported from Washington and Matthew Mulligan from London.

