UK weather: Heavy snow set to hit the UK as the Met Office warns up to 25cm could fall | uk news





Heavy snowfall could bring up to 25cm of snow in some parts of the UK later this week.

The Met Office said temperatures will fall during the week, with an amber warning for snow falling across much of Northern Ireland and Wales and northern and central England.

Up to 2 cm at low altitudes, 2 to 5 cm above 200 m above ground, and 15 to 25 cm above 400 m. There is a risk of freezing.

The warning will run from Cumbria and the Scottish Borders to Stoke-on-Trent and Nottinghamshire for 24 hours from 6am on Thursday.

All of north and central Wales, including the Island of Anglesey, is included in the warning.

Image: A snow warning will be in place for 24 hours from 6am on Thursday. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Forecasters said risks include power outages, travel delays and lockdowns in some rural communities.

The snow may end in the afternoon and then change back to rain or drizzle, especially in the south and east.

January 00:15: Gorillas make snowballs at Belfast Zoo.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said: “Rain will fall at times early this week before gradually settling further south, but there are increasing signs of winter risk throughout the week as cold air moves in from the north.” Over England.

“From Thursday, the snow risk will have a potentially greater impact as milder air will attempt to move in from the south again, bumping into cold air and increasing the likelihood of snow accumulating on the leading edge.

“There are still many details to work out, but the initial risk of snow looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday.”

By the end of the warning period, the snow will change to sleet and rain will fall from the south.

Forecasters added further warnings for ice could be issued later this week as temperatures fall below average for this time of year.

