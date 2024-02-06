Russia, China criticize US for Middle East strikes | Israel's War on Gaza News





They accuse Washington of increasing the risk of escalation in the service of Biden's electoral hopes.

Russia and China have criticized the United States for recent airstrikes against targets in Iraq and Syria.

Both countries accused Washington of raising the risk of regional escalation during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday evening. Moscow also claimed that the US decision to launch the attacks was linked to the November presidential election.

Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine has been the subject of bitter debate at the UN Security Council over the past two years, had requested a council meeting after the United States United States has launched dozens of strikes against Iran-aligned targets in Iraq and Syria. The attacks followed a drone strike on a US base in Jordan that killed three soldiers.

Russia and China are using the UN Security Council meeting to condemn the United States for its attacks on Iranian-aligned targets in Iraq and Syria. [Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Moscows UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia alleged that the strikes were a US attempt to flex its muscles. It was also fuelled, he claimed at the UNSC, by a desire to influence its domestic political landscape and shore up the disastrous image of President Joe Bidens administration.

The attacks, which killed several dozen people, including civilians, demonstrate Washingtons complete disregard for international law, Nebenzia added. He also accused the US of seeking to draw Middle Eastern powers, including Iran, into a regional conflict.

Ally Syria joined Russia in pointing at domestic US politics as a motive for the strikes. Envoy Koussay Aldahhak said Damascus rejects states being used as a platform for US election campaigns and for displaying a brute force that undermines the principles of collective security.

China also condemned the attacks. Beijings ambassador Zhang Jun echoed the concern about escalating tensions.

The US purports that it does not seek to create conflicts in the Middle East or anywhere else, but in reality, it does precisely the opposite, he said.

The US military actions are undoubtedly stoking new turmoil in this region and further intensifying tensions.

Beijings UN ambassador Zhang Jun [Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Distraction

Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador, said the U.S. attacks violated international law and demonstrated a desperate attempt to distract from the root cause of the current regional unrest, the Israeli-backed war on Gaza and the United States, which killed more than 27,000 Palestinians.

Claims that Iranian bases in Iraq and Syria were attacked are dismissed as unfounded and seen as an attempt to distract from aggressive US actions, he said.

It is obvious to everyone that the root causes in the region are occupation, aggression and continued genocide and horrific atrocities committed by the Israeli regime, and fully supported by the United States, against innocent Palestinians. in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Washington said its attacks in Iraq and Syria hit targets linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has spent decades supporting an axis of resistance of like-minded political and armed groups against the influence American in the region.

Tehran says its forces backed in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen operate independently and played no role in the attack on the US base in northern Jordan.

The US and UK have also launched barrage attacks on Yemen, where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement has disrupted global shipping routes in a stated bid to stop Israel's war against Gaza.

