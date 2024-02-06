The American economy is doing well. President Biden wants to know why so many Americans still feel bad





Washington CNN —

In many ways, the U.S. economy is doing well. The job market is robust; consumers are spending again; and inflation fell to its lowest level in three years.

That prompted President Joe Biden to repeatedly ask his advisers: Why then do so many Americans still feel bad about the economy?

The wide gap between a series of positive economic indicators and the public's stubbornly bleak sentiment about the U.S. economy has been the subject of frequent inquiries by the president when he speaks with members of his economic team in recent weeks and months, according to sources close to these discussions. told CNN.

The divergence weighs heavily on Biden's political prospects, with White House advisers and campaign officials acknowledging that Americans' sentiment about the economy could be decisive in determining whether the president can win a second term in november.

Inflation began soaring early in the president's term and has consistently proven to be one of Biden's most enduring policy problems. Even though inflation has eased in recent months, prices for most goods remain higher than they were in spring 2021.

Still, Biden's economic advisers are increasingly telling the president privately that they feel optimistic about the direction things are heading. The historically high prices that hit the early years of the Biden administration continue to moderate, while economic growth exceeds expectations. The advisers also remind the president that with each passing day, the unique trauma of the Covid-19 pandemic becomes smaller and smaller in the rearview mirror of many Americans.

If these trend lines continue, they cautiously told Biden, consumer confidence should also begin to turn around.

But a senior adviser to the president told CNN that the one thing they haven't offered Biden is a prediction of when the American public's psychology toward the economy will significantly improve. I would never tell the president, sir, before March 17, of course, said this advisor. I would never say that. No one should do it, and he wouldn't believe it if I did.

White House officials were nevertheless encouraged by early indications that public opinion on the economy is beginning to change.

A University of Michigan survey released Friday shows that consumer outlooks jumped 13% in January, reaching their highest level since the summer of 2021. Days earlier, consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, had reached its highest level in two years. At the same time, a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS indicated that pessimism about the economy may be easing, with 26% of Americans saying they believe the economy is starting to recover from problems in recent years, compared to 20% last summer.

But the president faces an uphill battle on the economic front as his re-election campaign prepares for what is expected to be a rematch against former President Donald Trump in November.

A majority of Americans (55%) said in the recent CNN poll that they believe Biden's policies have worsened the nation's economic conditions, while only 26% believe his policies have improved conditions. The president's approval rating for handling the economy has not risen above the 40% mark since December 2021, and it currently stands at 37%.

While Biden and his advisers hope that economic trends continue in the right direction, their aides also acknowledge that they have their work cut out for them to convince voters that Biden's domestic policies have helped fuel the economic recovery. It also does not take into account the possibility of unforeseen economic obstacles, including those created by geopolitical conflicts.

The president also faces a delicate balancing act: touting economic progress while being publicly sensitive to the fact that many Americans still feel burdened by high prices, including on rent, housing and food.

To that end, Biden has begun testing lines pointing the finger at certain companies that he says are profiting from prices being at record highs for so long.

Speaking in Columbia, South Carolina, last weekend, Biden noted that the cost of everything from eggs to milk to gasoline had recently fallen.

But despite everything we've done to bring prices down, there are still too many companies in America ripping people off. Price gouging, junk food, greed, shrinking inflation, Biden added. America was tired of being played for fools!

This sentiment is also being pushed by other Democrats. Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania recently released a series of reports examining both the terms greed and inflation contraction, which refer to companies that raise product prices at a faster rate than inflation and reduce the size of products without simultaneously lowering prices. .

And as Biden spoke to culinary union workers in a Las Vegas hotel cafeteria Monday morning, he pointed to a classic American candy bar to complain about contracting inflation. A recent New York Times article by the chief economist of UBS Global Wealth Management, which used the price of Snickers bars to examine why so many Americans are still unhappy despite falling inflation, drew attention attention of the president.

They didn't raise the price of a Snickersbar. They only took out 10%, Biden said. No, no, it's much smaller. This is how they make more money.

