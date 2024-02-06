Strikes on Iran-backed militias had 'good effects,' Pentagon spokesperson says > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





U.S. strikes against militias affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Feb. 2 “had good effects,” Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Air Force, Pat Ryder, during a press conference.

President Joe Biden ordered the strikes in response to the Jan. 28 militia attack that killed three U.S. service members and injured more than 40 others at the Tower 22 base in Jordan. American forces are present in the region as part of the fight against ISIS.

US military forces carried out strikes on February 2 against seven installations in Iraq and Syria and hit more than 85 targets. Affected facilities include command and control operations centers, intelligence centers, rocket, missile, unmanned aerial vehicle storage and logistics, and munitions supply chain facilities , Ryder said.

“While we continue to evaluate, we currently estimate that we have had good effects and that the strikes have destroyed or functionally damaged more than 80 targets across the seven facilities,” the general said. “The number of victims is still being assessed.”

Ryder stressed that these strikes marked the beginning of the American response. “Additional steps will be taken to hold the IRGC and affiliated militias accountable for their attacks against U.S. and coalition forces,” he said.

He reiterated that the United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East, “but attacks on American forces will not be tolerated and we will continue to take all necessary measures to defend the United States.”

The Feb. 2 attacks are separate from the multinational actions taken on Feb. 3, Ryder said. On Saturday, US forces along with those from the United Kingdom, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand struck targets in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen .

“These strikes were intended to further disrupt and degrade the Houthis’ abilities to carry out their attacks against U.S. and international shipping legally transiting the Red Sea,” Ryder said.

Coalition forces targeted 13 sites, striking 36 Houthi targets. These included buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems and launchers, air defense systems and radars. These are capabilities that the Houthis use to attack international merchant and military ships in the region, Ryder explained.

“This collective action sends a clear message to the Houthis that they will continue to face further consequences if they do not end their unlawful attacks,” Ryder said.

U.S. forces also took unilateral self-defense measures to destroy fire-loaded Houthi missile launchers and unmanned surface ships ready for use, Ryder said. These weapons posed an imminent threat to merchant ships and U.S. Navy ships in the region.

“Again, the United States does not want escalation and the strikes are a direct response to the actions of the Iran-backed Houthis. However, we will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways. ” the general said.

The international coalition will continue its efforts in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, Ryder said. The Houthis “live on the same physical plane as us,” he said. “And they have limited capacity. The question is: How much of that capacity do they want to sacrifice to a doomed cause? Because we will continue to diminish and disrupt that capacity in order to work with our allies and international partners to ensure that seafarers can transit safely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3666229/strikes-against-iran-backed-militias-had-good-effects-pentagon-spokesman-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos