Prince Harry to return to UK urgently after Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry was spotted in the UK after making the transatlantic dash to reunite with his father following King's shocking cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at Clarence House on Tuesday afternoon after taking an emergency flight from his home in the United States to meet Charles, despite the pair's strained relationship.

Buckingham Palace said on Monday that the king, who is resting at his royal residence after postponing all official duties, has begun treatment for an unknown cancer discovered last month while undergoing surgery for a benign prostatic hypertrophy.

(Peter MacDiarmid/LNP)

The Duchess of Sussex's office confirmed that Prince Harry had spoken to the 75-year-old king. The King called his two sons and informed them of the development.

The duke packed up his diary and rushed to London alone, with the Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, remaining at home in California.

The two black SUVs that had previously left the VIP Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport were pictured arriving at Clarence House at around 2.42pm after landing in the UK just after midday, less than 24 hours after Harry broke the shocking news in the UK. Yes. .

Palace said it was entirely positive about Charles' treatment, even after he had already begun medical treatment as an outpatient under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors.

Prince Charles, who has been diagnosed with shock cancer, leaves Clarence House on Tuesday.

(Reuters)

Harry's arrival has sparked new hopes that father and son will reconcile, with royal observers suggesting the duke may try to heal his long-running feud with his older brother, the Prince of Wales.

Late on Tuesday afternoon, the king and queen were whisked away from their London residence to Buckingham Palace, where they were believed to have flown to Sandringham in Norfolk, making their first public appearance since their diagnosis.

Earlier, the Prime Minister said he was grateful that King's Cancer was discovered early and that his thoughts were with the family, praying for a full recovery.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Rishi Sunak said he was shocked and saddened when he heard of King's diagnosis.

On Tuesday afternoon, the king and queen made their first public appearance since their diagnosis as they were evicted from their London residence.

(PA wire)

But when asked what that would mean for the day-to-day running of the country, Mr Sunak said he would continue to be in regular contact with the King, adding: The King continues to work behind the scenes on state documents in his red box.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King does not have prostate cancer 17 months after taking the throne. He only revealed that he had a type of cancer.

Charles's niece, Princess Beatrice, who has a home at St James's Palace next to Clarence House, was seen driving out the back door on Tuesday morning. The Princess Royal held the fort on the royal engagement front, conducting investigations on behalf of the King at Windsor Castle.

Harry's black Range Rover was spotted arriving at the private terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Tuesday morning to catch a flight to the UK.

Harry's wife Meghan remained in the US with their children.

(dad)

He was last seen with the Windsors at the King's coronation, but went straight home to celebrate his son Prince Archis' fourth birthday.

The duke's claims against his family have been relentless, with an Oprah interview in the aftermath of Megxit and a Netflix documentary and memoir, Spare, in the months following the Queen's death.

There have been accusations of racism regarding the color of Archie's skin and eventually remarks purportedly coming from two senior royals, and Kensington Palace claiming he lied to protect William over reports that he bullied Harry while in the royal family.

Harry claimed Charles was jealous of Meghan and Kate, did not hug him when he told him that Diana, Princess of Wales, had died, and said he believed the king was never created for a single-parent family but tried to be fair.

The duke also accused William of physically attacking him, throwing him into a dog bowl over Meghan in succession, teasing him about his panic attacks and encouraging him to wear a Nazi uniform at a fancy dress party with Kate.

Harry and Williams' relationship has been strained in recent years

(Getty Images)

According to Harry, Charles pleaded with his sons during a tense meeting following the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. Don't make my last years miserable.

Charles and Harry are said to still be talking, but William has reportedly not been in contact with his older brother for a long time.

William returns to official duties this week, starting with his inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, the day the king normally holds a weekly audience with the prime minister.

The heir to the throne is also expected to perform some duties in his father's place, but it is not expected that there will be a need for a cabinet member, who is appointed temporarily when the monarch is unable to perform his duties as head of state.

The King will still handle state business and official documents in a red box, and hold Privy Council meetings (which may be held by video) and audiences with the Prime Minister (which may be held by phone).

Charles personally called Harry, William, and his siblings, the Duke of York and Anne, Duke of Edinburgh, to share the news, before making a public announcement to the nation at the palace at 6pm on Monday.

The palace has asked for the king's privacy to be respected, especially during his treatment, but the king has said he wants to make his diagnosis public because of his long-standing support of cancer charities.

This is the latest major royal health scare to hit the monarchy in early 2024. It follows King's hospital admission, Kate's major surgery and the skin cancer diagnosis of Sarah, Duchess of York, who will be away from public affairs until after Easter.

