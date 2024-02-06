US announces new restrictions to curb global spyware industry | Biden administration





The United States has announced it will impose global visa restrictions on those involved in the misuse of commercial spyware, a move that could affect key US allies including Israel, India, Jordan and Hungary.

The new policy, unveiled Monday, underscores how the Biden administration continues to view the proliferation of military-grade commercial spyware, used by governments around the world against hundreds of political dissidents, human rights defenders , journalists and lawyers, as a major threat. to American national security and counter-espionage capabilities.

The move comes three years after the administration placed Israeli group NSO on a Commerce Department blacklist and issued an executive order banning the U.S. government from using commercial spyware itself. Israeli companies are world leaders in the production of commercial spyware and the Biden administration's tough stance on these companies has become a diplomatic sore point between the two allies.

When used successfully against a target, spyware like NSO Pegasus can infiltrate any phone without the user's knowledge. Intelligence services or other government agencies using spyware like Pegasus can silently access mobile phone users' photographs, phone conversations, and text messages, as well as messages shared through encrypted apps like WhatsApp and Signal. It can even be used as a remote listening device.

In a statement, Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, said the misuse of commercial spyware was linked to arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the most egregious cases.

It's unclear what Blinken's specific extrajudicial killing was referring to, but the Guardian and other media outlets have previously reported that close associates of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi were targeted and hacked with Pegasus before his assassination by agents Saudis at the Saudi embassy. in Istanbul in October 2018.

NSO has previously stated that its technology was in no way associated with the heinous murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

For the U.S. government, the proliferation of spyware, even when used by close allies, has for years been considered a security threat, particularly against U.S. government employees, such as diplomats and government officials. intelligence stationed abroad. A senior US administration official said Monday that more than 50 members of the US government in 10 countries and three continents have been targeted by spyware in recent years.

In the constant game of cat and mouse between spyware companies and experts trying to stop this sophisticated technology from infecting phones, companies like Apple have scored some victories. Researchers studying the hack said they found evidence that individuals using Apple's Lockdown security feature were targeted but failed to become infected with spyware.

Yet it remains a major problem, including in Jordan, where Access Now, an advocacy group, recently reported nearly three dozen cases of individuals targeted or hacked by Pegasus.

The State Department said Monday that the visa restrictions would also apply to people residing in countries that generally do not require visas to enter the United States, such as EU countries and Israel. This is a blanket visa ban, so individuals potentially subject to this sanction will be informed that they are no longer eligible to travel without a visa and will need to apply for a visa at a U.S. consulate if they wish to enter in the USA. WE.

According to guidance issued by the State Department, the ban will restrict the entry of individuals believed to be involved in the misuse of commercial spyware to arbitrarily or unlawfully target, monitor, harass, suppress, or intimidate people. individuals, including journalists, activists and others perceived as such. be dissidents for their work, members of marginalized communities or vulnerable populations, or even family members of these targeted individuals.

The visa ban will also affect individuals suspected of facilitating or financially benefiting from the misuse of commercial spyware and their immediate families. Although the visa ban would not directly affect U.S. financial companies or investors involved in the spyware industry, a senior administration official said its actions would send an important signal about the risks associated with spyware. 'industry.

