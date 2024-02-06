Auto insurance rates will climb 26% in the United States in 2024, report says





How to save money on your car insurance premium: Janet Ruiz

Owning a car is becoming more and more expensive for drivers across the country as car insurance premiums continue to skyrocket.

According to a new report from Bankrate, U.S. drivers pay an average of $2,543 per year, or $212 per month, for car insurance, a 26% increase from last year. This represents 3.41% of the annual income of those with salaries of $74,580, which matches the national median household income according to the latest data from the US Census Bureau.

“Auto insurance rates have been rising at a breakneck pace,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. “And while the pace of increases will eventually slow, that doesn’t mean premiums are going down.”

Bankrate's report examines auto insurance costs as a percentage of household income in the United States, to determine the true cost of auto insurance.

In addition to inflation, there are other factors beyond the driver's control, such as weather conditions and population density, that play a significant role in the price of their insurance. For this reason, auto insurance rates are greatly affected by where a person lives, according to the report.

Across the country, auto insurance costs have continued to climb in recent years as natural disasters have become an increased threat to drivers and vehicles have proven more expensive to repair and replace. That said, the states where the true cost of car insurance appears to be the highest are those frequently hit by natural disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes.

In Louisiana and Florida, for example, where extreme weather events have become increasingly common in recent years, drivers spend more of their wages on their car insurance than drivers in any other state – a average of 6.53% and 5.69%. % respectively.

Auto insurance premiums represent the smallest share of household income for drivers in Massachusetts, where state law prohibits the use of age as a rating factor to set premiums, according to Bankrate. Bay State customers spend an average of just 1.76% of their income on vehicle insurance.

Missouri saw the biggest increase in insurance premium prices this year, according to Bankrate: Show-Me State drivers will spend an average of $2,801 per year on car insurance in 2024, 40% more than what they paid for coverage last time. year.

Drivers in one state actually saw their premiums drop this year. The cost of insuring a vehicle in Wyoming decreased by $1 between 2023 and 2024, settling at $1,581 per year, according to Bankrate analysts.

Still, the cost of auto insurance will likely continue to rise across the country as “extreme weather, poor driving habits and high repair costs…continue to impact rates,” it says. The report.

Elisabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a freelance reporter at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and technology news.

