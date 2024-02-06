



Experts react

Experts react: American retaliation against the deadly attack in Jordan has begun. And after?

By Atlantic Council experts

Get ready for round two. On Sunday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the weekend's U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria were just the first set of responses to the Jan. 28 killing of three service members. Americans during a drone attack in Jordan. He spoke after B-1 bombers and other U.S. forces carried out more than eighty-five strikes against targets linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian proxies. So what message is the United States sending to Iran and other countries in the region with its continued response? And what's next? Our experts are in the ring.

This message will be updated in the coming days as the US response continues to unfold.

Click for expert analysis:

Daniel E. Mouton: The United States argues for escalation without giving Iran justification to respond

Abbas Kadhim: US shows Iran that loss of American lives is a clear red line

Nathan Sales: To stop Iran, US must impose more significant costs

Carmiel Arbit: Israel wants US to take tougher approach against Iran

The United States argues for escalation without giving Iran justification to respond.

The recent US strikes in Iraq and Syria represent the most significant series of US military strikes in the region for the Biden-Harris administration to date. The U.S. strikes were likely the minimum level of an initial U.S. response to an Iranian-mandated group's attack on Tower 22 in Jordan, which killed three U.S. troops and wounded dozens more. Despite some public criticism of the delay in the US response and geographic limitation to Iraq and Syria, the US message to the region was clear.

First, by using strategic bombers to strike certain targets, the United States demonstrates what it showed during the Juniper Oak exercise in January 2023. Juniper Oak was the largest joint U.S.-Israeli military exercise ever. Strategic bombers were employed during the exercise to demonstrate the United States' ability to carry out long-range strikes in the Middle East. Last week's response strikes were a reiteration of this capability and a clear warning to Iran.

Second, the quantity of targets and munitions meant that the United States sought to inflict casualties on target locations while also seeking to degrade and disrupt future attacks by Iranian proxy groups against U.S. forces. Meanwhile, the geographic limitation of these strikes to Iraq and Syria has provided no justification for Iran to respond to the strikes and thus trigger a potential cycle of escalation.

This introduces another element currently at play in the Middle East. The region is unstable due to the October 7 Hamas attack, Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and attacks by Shiite militias against U.S. forces. However, the recent repositioning of U.S. air power, both air and ground, in the region means that the United States can make a credible argument that it is exercising increasing dominance against Iran and its proxy groups. This surge in US air power in the region allowed the US and UK to carry out strikes in Yemen shortly after US strikes in Iraq and Syria.

Together, the United States is sending a clear message of deterrence to the region.

Daniel E. Mouton is a nonresident senior fellow at the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative of the Atlantic Council Middle East Programs. He served on the National Security Council from 2021 to 2023 as Director of Defense and Political-Military Policy for the Middle East and North Africa under Coordinator Brett McGurk.

US shows Iran that loss of American lives is a clear red line

The American strikes in Iraq and Syria have conveyed several messages. Primarily, no attack resulting in the loss of U.S. military personnel will go without a firm response. The United States can absorb some infrastructure-damaging attacks, but American lives remain a clear red line.

The second message is related to the general military policy of the United States in the Middle East: the Biden administration has made clear, in its words and actions, that it is not interested in a military escalation that could lead to widespread regional conflict.

The third message emphasizes that the Biden administration does not intend to change its current military posture in the Middle East and is particularly resolute in refusing to make drastic changes under hostile conditions.

It remains to be seen whether the militant entities targeted by these messages will abandon their efforts to force the United States to change its own policies in the region. The coming weeks will reveal the answer to this uncertainty.

Abbas Kadhim leads the Iraq Initiative as part of the Atlantic Council's Middle East programs.

To stop Iran, the United States must impose greater costs

Friday's strikes were the Biden administration's most forceful response yet to the ongoing campaign by Iranian-backed terrorists against U.S. forces in the region. Since January 2021, Tehran's proxies have attacked U.S. troops some 250 times, including last month's drone attack that killed three U.S. service members in Jordan. Will the U.S. response achieve the White House's goal of establishing deterrence? Time will tell, but the early signs are not encouraging.

First, the administration spent nearly a week telegraphing its punch, giving Iran time to move key people and equipment out of harm's way. Second, the White House has opted for relatively low rungs on the escalation ladder. It did not target senior IRGC officials in the region or Iranian naval assets. Nor did it hit any targets in Iran. (It should be noted that Iran itself shows no such restraint, as it actively attempts to assassinate former senior US officials and activists on US soil.)

Iranian proxies regained the upper hand yesterday, using a drone to attack another base in Syria used by US forces; six allied Kurdish fighters were killed.

To stop Iran, the administration must impose significant costs on the Islamic Republic. It must hit targets that matter to Tehran, and it has not yet shown its willingness to do so.

Nathan Sales is a nonresident senior fellow at the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative and a former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large and Counterterrorism Coordinator.

Israel wants US to take more forceful approach against Iran

U.S. retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets highlight the convergence and divergence of U.S. and Israeli priorities in the region. Although attacks on US interests in the region have intensified since the Gaza war, these provocations predate it. Iran and its network of proxies have long sought to send a message to Washington that it must withdraw U.S. troops from the Middle East and disengage from the region.

The United States responded forcefully but with restraint. Rather than directly attacking Iran, the United States, replicating the Israeli approach, responded with targeted attacks outside Iranian territory and clearly gave the Iranians sufficient warning to put their leaders out of harm's way. hazard. The United States has made clear that it seeks to restore deterrence while avoiding escalation.

This is where the convergence of interests ends. While Israel has so far shown restraint in its dealings with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to see the United States take a more forceful approach, including direct attacks. US President Joe Biden is feeling the pressure: reports suggest he is indeed worried that Netanyahu is trying to drag him into a wider regional war. But the Biden administration continues to resist. Instead, it is taking significant steps to deplete the capabilities of groups such as the Houthis in Yemen and working to restore deterrence in the short term, while continuing key diplomatic efforts to reach agreements between Israel and its opponents. like Hezbollah and Hamas.

At the same time, the Biden administration is seeking to reconfigure the region over the long term through diplomacy, including courting the Saudis in an effort to reach a broader regional agreement that would send a clear message to the Iranians about the future of the Middle East. Such a deal will only further incentivize Iran and its proxies. It remains to be seen whether these efforts will succeed in deterring them in the short term.

Carmiel Arbit is a nonresident senior fellow for the Middle East Programs and the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council.

Further reading

Associate experts: Nathan Sales, Abbas Kadhim, Daniel E. Mouton and Carmiel Arbit

Image: A B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, taxis on the runway before takeoff at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024. B-1Bs from the base Ellsworth Air Force recently launched from Dyess Air Force Base. to support U.S. Central Command priorities, validating the U.S. Air Force's ability to deliver precise, long-range strikes anytime, anywhere. (US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/experts-react/experts-react-us-retaliation-for-the-deadly-attack-in-jordan-has-begun-whats-next/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos