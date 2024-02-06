US corrects previous claims, confirms it did not warn Iraq of Friday strikes





CNN-

U.S. officials said Monday that Iraq was not informed before a series of strikes against Iran-linked targets in the country, contradicting earlier statements that the Iraqi government was informed before the strikes.

As for this specific response from Friday, there was no pre-notification. We informed the Iraqis immediately after the strikes, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a press briefing Monday.

Iraq, like all countries in the region, understood that there would be a response after the death of our soldiers, he noted.

In a call with reporters Friday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States had informed the Iraqi government before the strikes. However, on Monday, after the State Department briefing, Kirby confirmed that he had misspoke.

In a statement to CNN, Kirby said he responded with information provided to me after Friday's strikes.

It was not as accurate as it could have been, and I regret any confusion caused, he said. That said, we did not hide from Iraqi officials and public channels that we would react to these attacks.

Kirby apologized for the error Tuesday.

“I deeply apologize for this error and regret any confusion it has caused,” Kirby told reporters.

Kirby said that claim was based on information provided to him in the first hours after the strikes.

He continued: It turns out that this information was incorrect. And I certainly regret that mistake and I hope you understand that there was no bad intent behind it, no deliberate intent to deceive or mislead.

The correction came days after the United States struck more than 80 targets in Iraq and Syria associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its affiliated groups. Targets hit included command and control operations centers, rockets, missiles, intelligence centers, and logistics and munitions supply chain facilities. The strikes come in retaliation for a drone attack on a US outpost in Jordan that killed three US soldiers and injured dozens more.

Iraq denounced the US strikes in a statement, calling the action a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty.

The US aggression against Al-Qaim in Anbar Governorate and other Iraqi border areas in the west of the country, which resulted in the deaths of numerous Iraqi citizens, represents a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty , indicates the press release. Despite repeated denunciations of such actions by Iraqi governments, these attacks further escalate tensions and threaten regional security and stability.

The confusion over Iraq's notification comes as the Iraqi government increasingly calls for the United States to withdraw its forces, and as the United States and Iraq are expected to soon begin negotiations to discuss the future of the American presence in the country.

Officials declined to say directly whether the negotiations would result in a withdrawal of U.S. forces, previously saying it was necessary to move to a normal bilateral security cooperation relationship. A senior defense official said in January that the discussion was not about withdrawing U.S. forces, but that the United States and Iraq would work together to shape the future U.S. military presence.

On Monday, an NSC spokesperson echoed Kirby, saying Iraq, like all countries in the region, understood there would be a response to the deadly drone attack in Jordan.

For operational security reasons, we have not provided any sort of official advance notification with specific details about these strikes, the spokesperson said. Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder was also asked about the Iraqi government's notification of the strike, and did not directly address the issue, saying only that Iraq is a valued partner.

If Iraq is a valuable partner, why didn't you warn it in advance of the impending strike? Ryder was questioned during a Pentagon briefing Monday.

“I will not speak for Iraq, as I have emphasized, they are a valued partner, we will continue to work closely with them and consult with them closely,” Ryder said. We have always made it clear to Iraqis and others that we reserve the right to defend our personnel against attacks by Iranian-backed militants in Iraq, and that's what you saw on Friday.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

