Drone attack kills six Kurdish-led fighters on US base in eastern Syria





APFThe U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces alliance controls much of northeast Syria

A drone attack on the largest US military base in Syria has killed at least six Kurdish-led allied fighters.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said their commando academy at the al-Omar oil field in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour was hit in the early hours of Monday.

It accuses Iranian-backed militias of launching the drone from a nearby area controlled by Syrian government forces.

An Iranian-backed militia claimed to have attacked the base on Sunday.

There were no comments or reports of casualties among the US military, which has about 800 troops in Syria fighting the Islamic State (IS) group.

It is the second incident since the United States carried out strikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria over the weekend in response to a deadly drone attack on a base in Jordan. The Pentagon confirmed to the BBC that there was a rocket attack on its Euphrates mission support site in Syria on Saturday, but that there were no casualties or damage in the incident. .

The SDF – which has controlled much of northeast Syria since defeating ISIS there in 2019, with the support of a US-led global coalition – said in a statement that six of their “commandos” had been killed during a one-sided attack. A drone targeted their training academy around midnight on Monday.

“Iran-backed militias used areas controlled by the Syrian regime in Deir al-Zour as a staging ground for the terrorist attack,” the statement said.

The FDS condemned the attack and asserted its “right to respond appropriately to the source.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, reported that seven SDF commandos were killed and 18 others wounded in what it said was the 108th militia attack on bases Americans in the country since mid-October.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) – an Iraqi militia group believed to be armed, trained and financed by Iran – said it carried out a drone attack on Sunday “against the US occupation base in the al-Qaeda oil field.” -Umar.”

Watch: Ros Atkins explains the Iranian Resistance Axis

The IRI has claimed responsibility for numerous drone, rocket and missile attacks that have targeted US troops in Iraq, Syria and Jordan since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He says they are a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

These attacks include the January 28 attack on the Tower 22 base near Jordan's border with Syria, which killed three American soldiers.

Iran has denied involvement in the attack, but the United States believes it made the drone and that militia coordination is overseen by the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The United States struck more than 85 targets at seven facilities in Iraq and Syria used by the IRGC and affiliated militias on Friday, warning that this was only the “beginning” of its response to the attack in Jordan.

Strikes in Syria have killed 29 pro-Iranian fighters, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. In Iraq, authorities said 16 people were killed.

Amid heightened tensions in the region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently in Saudi Arabia as part of a tour of the Middle East, his fifth since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

Mr. Blinken will visit Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank later this week, pushing officials to reach a new deal to free Israeli hostages and help prevent an escalation of the conflict.

