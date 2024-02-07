Jordan drone attack that killed US troops likely went undetected





American forces likely did not detect the approach of the Iranian-made drone that killed three American soldiers last week at a remote base in Jordan, and there was no air defense system on site capable of detecting it. take down, according to the first military assessment of the attack. found.

Initial findings, which have not been previously published, indicate the drone may have been missed due to its low flight path, a U.S. defense official with direct knowledge of the assessment told the Washington Post. Additionally, this person said, the base, known as Tower 22, was not equipped with weapons capable of killing aerial threats like drones, but instead relied on electronic warfare systems designed to disable them or disrupt their path to a target.

A common strategy among drone operators and other pilots seeking to minimize or evade radar detection is to fly low to the ground. Another U.S. official said the military believed the drone was flying too low to be detected. The two officials, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive and ongoing investigation. Defense officials stressed that assessments may change as investigators learn more.

Taken together, the preliminary findings appear to call into question previous claims that U.S. air defense mistook the attacking plane for a U.S. drone returning to base around the same time, and they raise new questions about the capability of the Pentagon to keep pace with the threats facing American personnel. deployed across the Middle East since the Gaza war have triggered an acceleration in violence.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees military activity throughout the region, declined to say whether officials believed the militants responsible knew of the base's limited defenses.

In a statement, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Central Command continues to review the attack. For operational security reasons, we will not discuss specific force protection measures or potential posture changes, she said. However, as always, we are committed to taking the necessary measures to protect our forces. [who serve] in a detrimental way.

Tower 22 is located at the crossroads of Jordan's shared border with Syria and Iraq. It functions as a support site for another US outpost, the isolated Tanf garrison in Syria, located along a key highway linking Tehran to Damascus. Since Tanf, U.S. forces have sought to disrupt Iranian efforts to provide weapons and equipment to their partners and proxies in Syria and beyond.

The Jan. 28 attack in Jordan killed three Georgian army reservists, the first U.S. death from hostile fire since Israel's war in Gaza sparked repeated attacks on U.S. positions in Iraq and Syria by militants. groups affiliated with Iran. There have been at least 168 such incidents since mid-October, according to Pentagon data.

At Tower 22, dozens of other personnel were injured in the explosion, which struck a housing unit early in the morning while many of the 350 troops deployed there were asleep in bed. In response to the deadly violence, U.S. military aircraft struck more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria on Friday that military officials said were associated with the Quds Force, a unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and to the local militias that it supports.

Deadly attack on US soldiers brings war back to Georgia cities

Although Tower 22 was equipped with several electronic warfare systems capable of taking drones offline, it had limited means to protect itself. The defense official with direct knowledge of the initial military assessments said the outpost was considered a relatively low-threat environment. This was based on the vast majority of threats and 99 percent of [Iranian-proxy] the attacks target facilities in Iraq and Syria, the official told the Post.

The base's defensive posture changed following the attacks, the official said, but declined to give further details.

We are not waiting until the investigation is complete to implement changes based on lessons learned from the tragic Tower 22 attack, the official said.

While the U.S. military has long deployed systems such as the Patriot and C-RAM (short for Counter Rocket Artillery Mortar) to defend U.S. positions against enemy attacks, the inventory of these weapons is limited and officials have had to prioritize their deployment according to their needs. the perceived threat faced by specific locations. At the same time, the Pentagon has worked in recent years to develop new ways to protect installations from rapidly evolving drone attacks that can evade traditional air defense.

One immediate consequence of last week's deadly attack in Jordan, the second U.S. official said, is the need for better drone detection systems that can give U.S. personnel more time to identify and destroy such threats before they endanger lives.

Experts note that there are other solutions, called passive defenses, that can be used to mask or protect against aerial attacks. Anti-drone nets, for example, and other barriers such as chain fences have been installed over vulnerable sites in Ukraine to block or detonate drones before they can reach their targets.

According to experts, ideal air defense strategies incorporate a mix of systems, sensors and passive solutions.

The containerized housing structures in Tower 22 appear to be the standard units typically found in U.S. facilities overseas. They are made of relatively thin metal that is not designed to withstand explosions and can be easily identified on commercial satellite imagery and on services such as Google Maps.

Authorities did not say whether protection had been installed over the units before the attack. Concrete barriers placed on the ground between homes helped mitigate the explosion, officials said.

You need to continually refine your defenses based on the threat, the second official said, adding that additional recommendations would likely come from an analysis of the attack.

Iran has proliferated drones of various types and sizes, including the Shahed unidirectional attack drones used by the Russian military in Ukraine. Tehran has also provided unmanned aerial vehicles to its Middle East-aligned militias. An official described the drone used in the Jordan attack as a Shahed-101, a weapon used by militants in Iraq. The Pentagon has not publicly revealed what type of system was used.

Previous threat assessments, concluding that Tower 22 faced a lower risk of attack, meant that the base did not appear to have been equipped with other active countermeasures similar to other locations in the region , said Paul Lushenko, assistant professor and director of special operations at the US Army War College who has studied and written about drone warfare.

What we're recognizing here in real time is this emerging air domain vulnerability that we need to think about more deliberately, and that this type of outpost may not be as well protected in the future, did he declare.

The military should consider a wider range of passive measures to combat drones, he said, including ways to physically block them even if they manage to evade missile defenses.

We should consider something like this, certainly in some of these places which are vulnerable and which are home to our most valuable asset, which is our soldiers, Louchenko said.

