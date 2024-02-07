



The UK has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% from 1990 to 2022 and its economy has grown by almost 80%. The UK has exceeded its carbon budget for the third time.

The UK is the first major economy to cut its emissions by 50% from 1990 to 2022 while growing its economy by 79% while halving its emissions. The UK has halved its emissions, according to new official figures published today. This compares with a 23% decline in France between 1990 and 2021, and no change in the United States.

Renewable energy now accounts for more than 40% of the country's electricity, up from just 7% in 2010, demonstrating the UK's leadership in clean energy.

This decline is primarily due to reducing emissions from energy production through a shift from the use of coal to the use of renewable energy. In 2012, coal supplied almost 40% of the UK's electricity, but this figure will fall to zero by the end of this year.

The UK is already over-delivering on its commitments to reduce emissions by reducing emissions by 50%. We have also reduced emissions faster than any other G7 country over the past decade. This has allowed us to take a more realistic approach while achieving our environmental goals, reducing the burden on hard-working families.

But the work doesn't end there. Since September, companies have announced plans for $30 billion in new investments across the energy sector, including to advance green technologies and support the green industries of the future.

Not only has the UK reduced emissions faster than any other major economy since 1990, it also has the most ambitious legally binding target. We have also set more targets for 2030 than most countries. We plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 68% by 2030, more than the EU, Japan and the United States.

Today's statistics also confirm that the UK has exceeded its carbon budget target for the third time in a row, as it did for the first and second carbon budgets.

Energy Security Minister Claire Coutinho said:

The UK is the first major economy in the top 20 to halve its emissions. This is a huge achievement in itself, but it's also done in a practical way that grows the economy by 80% and protects family finances.

We have also increased renewable energy generation from just 7% in 2010 to nearly 50% today.

With some of the most ambitious targets in the world, we should be proud to have exceeded our carbon budget for the third time in a row. We will continue to achieve our goals, but in a practical way that doesn't waste extra money on hard-working families.

Today's publication covers greenhouse gas emissions statistics through 2022, showing that total greenhouse gas emissions will be 50% lower in 2022 than in 1990. Despite increases from 2021 levels in some sectors, as the UK continues to recover from COVID-19, UK greenhouse gas emissions are down 3.5% in 2022 compared to 2021, and down 9.3% compared to 2019, the most recent pre-pandemic year. decreased.

These statistics show that the UK is making significant progress towards net zero. While statistics from recent years are still affected by the unprecedented economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, longer-term trends show the UK is rapidly reducing emissions, meeting or exceeding carbon targets.

