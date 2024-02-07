Despite US airstrikes, Iran continues to arm its proxies





WASHINGTON Despite large-scale U.S. airstrikes against Iranian-backed militants in the Middle East, Iran continues to provide weapons and intelligence to its proxies, according to three U.S. officials, a Middle East official and a congressional advisor knowledgeable on the subject.

The flow of weapons and intelligence from Iran to its surrogates across the Middle East, which recently carried out a drone strike in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members and injured dozens more, persists even as the Biden administration says Tehran does not want a broader war in Iran. the region, the sources said.

Iran's assistance has included providing intelligence to Houthi forces in Yemen, which has helped them more specifically attack sites where US forces are stationed in the region, as well as targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea, according to U.S. officials.

They use Iranian intelligence to provide them with targeting information, Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander of the U.S. carrier strike group currently deployed to the Red Sea, said of the Houthis in an interview with NBC News.

Administration officials said a series of airstrikes approved last week by President Joe Biden in response to the deaths of U.S. service members were intended to send a clear message to Iran and its proxies that states -United States would not tolerate attacks on its troops or aggression. on cargo ships in the Red Sea.

But Iran's decision to continue sending weapons and intelligence to its proxy forces, which show little sign of stopping the attacks, suggests that the airstrikes that began Friday have so far failed to little to blunt Iran's efforts.

Since Friday, Iranian-backed militias have carried out at least two attacks against sites where US forces are located in Syria. Houthi forces armed by Tehran also pledged to continue attacks on commercial ships off the Yemeni coast.

Biden administration officials have said the U.S. strikes that began Friday are just the start of a multipronged response that could continue for weeks, and defense officials say the campaign will gradually weaken the capabilities of agents over time.

Asked how Iran continues to help its proxy groups carry out attacks against U.S. forces and interests, a National Security Council spokesperson pointed to remarks made Sunday by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

We think the strikes have had a positive effect in degrading the ability of these militias to attack us,” Sullivan told NBC News' Kristen Welker on Meet the Press. “And we think if we continue, we can continue.” to send a strong message of America's strong resolve to respond when our forces are attacked.”

An administration official said Iran's continued flow of weapons and intelligence to its proxy groups in the Middle East was not a sign of escalation by Tehran. The effort does not indicate Iran is seeking a broader war, the official said, because it is the same activity Tehran has long engaged in to try to push U.S. forces out of the region.

Last month, U.S. Navy commandos operating off the coast of Somalia seized a shipment of ballistic and cruise missile components, including warheads destined for Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to the Pentagon. Two Navy SEALs lost their lives during the operation. The ban marked the first seizure of advanced Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missile parts by the U.S. Navy since 2019, according to the Pentagon.

An Iranian-flagged ship operating in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in recent months illustrates how the Tehran regime is supporting Houthi forces that threaten trade routes in the region, U.S. officials and analysts say.

The ship, the Beshad, is equipped with electronic surveillance equipment, providing intelligence to Houthi militants that allows them to strike commercial cargo ships traveling on one of the world's most important maritime trade routes, officials and experts say Americans.

Iran denies that the Beshad is a spy ship and says it is carrying out an anti-piracy mission. But the regime warned Sunday against any attempts to potentially target the Beshad or similar vessels, an unusual statement that appears intended to preempt any U.S. action against the vessel.

Pentagon press secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said Monday that the U.S. military was aware of the ship and had no plans to release it. target.

Aside from the warning about Beshad, the Iranian public's reaction to the U.S. airstrikes has been relatively muted so far, condemning the bombings without threatening to retaliate.

For decades, Iran has cultivated proxies from the Mediterranean to the Gulf of Oman to counter more powerful militaries and expand its influence, striking adversaries through partners without leaving clear fingerprints. The United States and its allies have struggled to counter Iran's proxy network, overseen by the Quds Force of the country's Revolutionary Guards.

In the 1980s, Iran effectively drove the U.S. military out of Lebanon after a group linked to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia carried out deadly truck bombings against the U.S. embassy and a Marine barracks. In Syria's civil war, Hezbollah troops and Iranian-trained Shiite militias backed by Russian air power have bolstered Bashar al-Assad's regime, pushing back fighters backed by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other Arab governments.

More recently, Iran-backed Houthi rebels have fought Saudi Arabia and its allies to a stalemate in Yemen, despite heavy bombing by the Saudi-led coalition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/us-air-strikes-iran-continues-arm-proxies-rcna137532 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos