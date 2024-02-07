For Yellen, a stable financial system is key to American economic strength





Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen will tell lawmakers Tuesday that the United States has enjoyed a historic economic recovery from the pandemic, but regulators must vigilantly protect the financial system from a series of looming risks to preserve gains of the last three years.

Yellen will make the comments during testimony before the House Financial Services Committee nearly a year after the Biden administration and federal regulators moved aggressively to stabilize the nation's banking system following the abrupt bankruptcies of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

As turmoil in the banking system has largely subsided, the Financial Stability Oversight Council, led by Ms. Yellen, has reviewed how it tracks and responds to risks to financial stability. Like other government agencies, the board did not anticipate or warn regulators of the problems that have hit several regional banks.

Our continued economic strength depends on a strong and resilient U.S. financial system, Ms. Yellen said in her prepared remarks.

Last year's banking collapses were caused by a confluence of events, including the failure of banks to properly prepare for rapidly rising interest rates. As interest rates rose, Silicon Valley Bank and others absorbed huge losses, creating a panic among depositors who rushed to withdraw their money. To prevent a broader run on the banking system, regulators took control of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and invoked emergency measures to assure depositors that they would not lose their funds.

Bank failures and government bailouts sparked debate over whether more should be done to ensure customer deposits were protected and whether banking regulators were capable of adequately controlling risks.

Ms. Yellen is expected to face questions about what was done last year to safeguard the financial system and to prepare for steps to deal with future threats. The International Monetary Fund said in a report last week that expectations of falling interest rates had led to increased demand for risky financial assets and that some sectors, such as commercial real estate, continued to face the prospect of payment defaults due to the decline in the value of office buildings.

The Treasury secretary is expected to tell lawmakers that the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which submitted its annual report to Congress late last year, has focused on banks' ability to absorb losses, as well as on improving the liquidation process of bankrupt banks. increasingly interconnected financial system. She will note that other types of financial institutions also pose risks and plans to highlight the Securities and Exchange Commission's scrutiny of hedge funds and money market funds.

The Biden administration has also focused on longer-term threats. Ms. Yellen will say regulators continue to focus on climate-related risks to financial stability and call on them to advance disclosure rules that would allow investors and lenders to take climate change into account when making decisions . Cybersecurity and the emergence of artificial intelligence are also risks on regulators' radar.

The council is closely monitoring the growing use of artificial intelligence in financial services, Yellen will say, adding that the new technology's potential cost-cutting benefits could come with new cybersecurity threats.

Despite these concerns, the Treasury secretary will present an optimistic assessment of the U.S. economy, saying economic growth is strong while inflation has fallen significantly. She will describe that the job market is healthy and note that American household wealth has increased significantly since 2019.

Families are now reinvesting their extra income and accumulated savings into the economy, Ms. Yellen will say.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/05/business/yellen-house-testimony.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos