US ambassadors in the Pacific call for action on Ukraine, Israel and border bill





A group of U.S. ambassadors stationed in the Indo-Pacific region urged congressional leaders to secure passage of legislation providing assistance to Ukraine, Israel and their allies in the Pacific, saying the America's credibility with its strategic partners is at stake.

Governments are watching what we do at this pivotal moment in history, at a time when the decisions we make now will have lasting impacts for years to come, said the letter from nine diplomats sent to Capitol Hill on Monday. They want to see that when things get bad, the United States will be there for our allies and partners.

The letter is somewhat unusual for a diplomatic corps usually reluctant to engage publicly in such fights. But the ambassadors, who met recently at a regional conference, said the importance of the aid and the signals that failure would send justified the call.

A $118 billion emergency national security spending package, which pairs aid to U.S. allies with tough new border policies demanded by Republicans, is on the brink of collapse in Congress ahead of a planned test vote Wednesday in the Senate.

None of us have ever signed a letter like this, said the message to the four top congressional leaders, who come from a mix of career diplomats and people with more political backgrounds. But given the gravity of this historic moment, we believe it is imperative to share with you our direct and honest assessment as you consider the request for additional funding, which we consider essential.

The ambassadors signing the letter were Philip Goldberg of South Korea, Rahm Emanuel of Japan, Caroline Kennedy of Australia, MaryKay Carlson of the Philippines, Eric Garcetti of India, Nicholas Burns of China, Tom Udall of New Zealand, Edgard Kagan from Malaysia and Marc Tailleur from Vietnam.

Some of the ambassadors signing this letter are former members of Congress ourselves or have been involved in the legislative process; We all deeply appreciate the crucial role of Congress in foreign affairs and understand that budgets are ultimately a legislative issue, he said. Nonetheless, we believe it is important to communicate directly to you the profound effect this budget decision will have on our alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

Many supporters of the legislation in Congress have warned that failing to follow through on aid to Ukraine could embolden China in the region. The ambassadors said expansionist-minded countries would take note of the outcome when lawmakers hold what the letter describes as one of the most important votes in a generation.

Not only will our allies and partners take stock of this moment, but so will our adversaries, he says. The credibility of our commitment to collective security and deterrence is at stake.

The package expected to be voted on Wednesday would send $60 billion in additional aid to Ukraine, $14 billion to Israel and nearly $5 billion to Indo-Pacific partners to counter China.

