King Charles Diagnosed with Cancer: What's Next for the British Monarchy? | News





Britain's Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, and Buckingham Palace has announced it will postpone public affairs.

King Charles recently spent three nights in hospital receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate. It is understood that a separate problem was discovered during this process.

Here's what we know about King Charles' condition and what it means for the royal family.

What type of cancer does King Charles have?

In Monday's announcement, palace officials did not specify what type of cancer the king had or how serious his condition was. A royal source told Reuters it was not prostate cancer.

The palace said only that the king had begun a regular treatment schedule. [he] I have been advised by doctors to postpone public work.

During this period, His Majesty the King will continue to conduct state affairs and official paperwork as usual, the palace added.

Buckingham Palace also said the King decided to make his cancer diagnosis public to prevent speculation and improve public understanding of all people suffering from cancer around the world.

The king's cancer revelations come as Catherine, Princess of Wales and wife of heir to the throne William, recovers at home after spending two weeks in hospital following planned abdominal surgery for an unspecified but non-cancer condition.

When did King Charles' health problems begin?

Britain was first alerted to Charles' health problems in January when Buckingham Palace announced it was beginning correction procedures for an enlarged prostate.

Officials said the king was in good condition, although he had been urged to call off an engagement and rest before surgery.

Prostatic hyperplasia is common in men over 50 and affects thousands of people in the UK. This condition affects the way you urinate and does not usually indicate a serious health problem. It is not cancerous and does not increase your risk of developing prostate cancer.

Palace officials said at the time that the king decided to make details of his condition public to encourage other men to follow public health advice and get their prostates checked.

As a result of this treatment, the King spent three nights in a London clinic, making his first public appearance again on Sunday, waving to well-wishers on his way to morning services in Norfolk.

Charles spent the night at his Clarence House home near Buckingham Palace on Monday after beginning a series of outpatient treatments.

What happens if King Charles is unable to continue his duties?

This is not a problem at this time. However, there are constitutional mechanisms in place to kick in if Charles reaches a point where he is unable to perform his duties as king.

The Letter Patent, a form of grant from British sovereignty, allows two counselors of state to be appointed to act on behalf of the king.

The Counselor of State is authorized to perform most of the King's official duties, including attending Privy Council meetings, signing routine documents, and receiving new ambassadors. However, the king cannot appoint a prime minister or dissolve parliament unless he requests it.

By law, advisers of state are elected from a group that includes the king's spouse and members of the royal family over the age of 21.

Currently, there are 24 people in line to succeed to the throne, both adults and children.

At the top of the list, including all children, is William, the Prince of Wales and the eldest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. His three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, succeed him. With the birth of Louis in 2018, the primogeniture inheritance system was abolished. This means that from 2018 the birth of a royal boy will not be able to displace a female member of the line of succession.

Prince Harry, the second son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, has renounced the throne but remains next in line to the throne, followed by his two children. He is followed by Prince Andrew and Prince Philip, Charles' younger brother and Queen Elizabeth II's second son, and his children Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Others in line to the throne include Charles' younger sister, Princess Anne, and his youngest brother, Prince Edward.

However, British media reported in January that a secret clause had been put in place to prevent Prince Harry, who fell out of favor with his wife Meghan Markle, or Prince Andrew, who was involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, from carrying it. Perform official duties on behalf of the king.

Who should replace Charles at the royal engagement?

Much of the responsibility for Prince Charles' public-facing duties will fall on the Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla, according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

However, the King will continue to carry out his constitutional duties, including state affairs and official paperwork.

The Prince of Wales will undertake his first mission on February 7, Fitzwilliams told Al Jazeera. On Wednesday, William will attend the Londons Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner. The BBC reported that he was also scheduled to hold a memorial service at Windsor Castle this morning.

William, 41, Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, postponed his engagement to look after the couple's three children following his wife Catherine's surgery.

There are far fewer members of the royal family who can perform engagements. That means the King has now been diagnosed with cancer and the Princess of Wales, most unfortunately, will be unable to perform her duties for several weeks, Fitzwilliams said.

Undoubtedly, much will depend on both the Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla, who has quietly but faithfully continued her duties. But essentially, we'll just have to wait and see what future bulletins show and the King added that he will soon be able to return and carry out his duties.

Williams' younger brother Prince Harry is set to return to the UK to meet his father after being spotted at Los Angeles Airport last night.

Prince William, Prince of Wales; Catherine, Princess of Wales; King Charles III; Queen Camilla; Princess Anne, Princess Royal; And others attend the Royal British Legion Festival. [File: Chris Jackson/Reuters]

Has Prince Charles had any other health problems?

In addition to treatment for an enlarged prostate, Charles also had other minor health issues.

Charles has contracted COVID-19 twice, but officials said he experienced only mild symptoms each time.

He was quarantined at home in Scotland in March 2020, early in the pandemic in the UK and before the vaccine was available.

There has long been speculation about the swelling in Charles' fingers, with some suggesting it could be due to fluid build-up, arthritis or other diseases. In 2008, he had a non-cancerous tumor removed from the bridge of his nose.

He underwent hernia surgery at a private hospital in 2003. He joked that it was a hernia today and then went to the waiting reporters when he was discharged tomorrow.

Is cancer prevalent among royals?

There is a history of cancer in Charles' family.

Queen Elizabeth II's father, King George VI, whose death marks the 72nd anniversary today, has been diagnosed with lung cancer. King George's younger brother, Edward VIII, suffered from throat cancer.

His grandfather George VI and the future Charles III died at Sandringham 72 years ago today. #GetWellSoon pic.twitter.com/ktxeXHeTWq

Majesty Magazine and Joe Little (@MajestyMagazine) February 6, 2024

How did leaders and dignitaries react to this news?

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sent a message wishing the King a speedy recovery.

I have no doubt that he will soon return to full strength and I know the whole country will wish him well, Sunak said.

President Joe Biden joined Sunak in wishing King Charles a speedy recovery.

Navigating cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survival requires hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying for Her Majesty's speedy and full recovery, Biden said.

Navigating cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survival requires hope and absolute courage.

Jill and I join the British people in praying for Her Majesty's speedy and full recovery.

President Biden (@POTUS) February 5, 2024

Former US President Donald Trump called him a great person.

King Charles has cancer. He is a wonderful man whom I have come to know well while serving as President. We all pray for his recovery! Trump said.

Separately, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also sent his congratulations.

My thoughts are with His Majesty Charles III, who, like Canadians across the country and around the world, is receiving treatment for cancer. “I send him my best wishes and hope for a speedy and full recovery,” Trudeau said.

The thoughts of all Australians are with King Charles and his family. We sincerely wish him a speedy recovery. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese explained that he will send a message to the palace this morning and hopes for a speedy recovery for King Charles and for him to return to his duties as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Irish President Michael Higgins said he was very concerned and sent his best wishes on behalf of the Irish people for Prince Charles' treatment and full recovery, as well as to Queen Camilla and his family.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also expressed condolences.

On behalf of the people of London, I wish Her Majesty a speedy and full recovery.

We look forward to his full health recovery as soon as possible. https://t.co/FXZHNfOJ5s

Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) February 5, 2024

