READ: Third Meeting of the United States-People's Republic of China Economic Working Group





The United States and the People's Republic of China held the third meeting of the Economic Working Group (EWG) on February 5-6. This was the EWG's first meeting in 2024 and its first meeting in China.

Senior officials from the U.S. Treasury Department and China's Ministry of Finance gathered for the two-day EWG meetings in Beijing, with other agencies participating. The two parties opened the discussions with an exchange of views on national macroeconomic prospects. The meeting's sessions included discussions on cooperation on common challenges such as debt problems in low-income and emerging economies. U.S. officials have also candidly raised issues of concern, including China's industrial policy practices and overcapacity, and the resulting impact on U.S. workers and businesses. U.S. officials reiterated that the United States is not seeking to decouple the two economies, but rather to establish healthy economic relations that provide a level playing field for American businesses and workers. The meetings concluded with both sides agreeing to meet again in April.

In Beijing, the Treasury delegation also met with Vice Premier He Lifeng, where they said Secretary Janet L. Yellen praised the progress made by the EWG and discussed the importance of continuing to deepen communication and to work together on common challenges. They also said the secretary hoped to visit China again this year at the appropriate time.

The Economic and Financial Working Groups were established in September 2023. The two working groups report directly to Secretary Yellen and Vice Prime Minister He.

