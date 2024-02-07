British court finds academics discriminated against due to anti-Zionist beliefs | News





Professor David Miller welcomes the decision by an employment tribunal to find him unfairly and unfairly dismissed from the University of Bristol.

A professor who was sacked from the University of Bristol after being accused of making anti-Semitic comments says he has been vindicated after a British court ruled he experienced discrimination based on his anti-Zionist beliefs and was unfairly dismissed.

David Miller was dismissed from the institution in late 2021 after a disciplinary hearing concluded the academic did not meet the standards of behavior expected of university staff.

A political sociology professor filed an employment tribunal claim, claiming unfair dismissal, breach of contract, and discrimination or harm based on religion or belief.

At the end of Monday's proceedings, Miller successfully argued for discrimination based on the philosophical belief that Zionism is inherently racist, imperialist and colonial, said his legal representative, Rahman Lowe.

The ruling is the first to demonstrate that anti-Zionist beliefs are protected in the workplace, the company said.

Miller, who was found to have been unfairly and unfairly fired, said he was very proud of having proven that his anti-Zionist views were protected beliefs.

This was the most important reason he took on the case, Miller said, and he hopes it will become a touchstone in all future battles we face against Zionism's racist and genocidal ideology and its movements.

The determination that I was fired for my anti-Zionist views largely vindicates my point throughout this process, he said.

The University of Bristol claimed that I was sacked because Zionist students were offended by my various comments, but it was clear from the evidence of its own witnesses that this was not the case, and what was decisive was the anti-Zionist nature of my comments. That's a factor, he added.

groundbreaking case

Miller sparked controversy in a university lecture in 2019 when he said the Zionist movement was one of the five pillars of Islamophobia in the UK, the tribunal was told.

The University of Bristol subsequently received a complaint from the Community Security Trust charity, alleging his lecture was a false and vile anti-Semitic slur.

After investigating the complaint, no further action was taken against the Scottish-born scholar.

However, a further complaint was made against him to the university after he participated in an event called Building a Campaign for Freedom of Speech in February 2021. At the event, he said he had been publicly criticized for his views on Palestine and Israel.

This led to disciplinary proceedings being initiated and his dismissal in October 2021.

Zillur Rahman, who represented Miller, welcomed Monday's landmark case and said it was a pivotal moment in our country's history for defenders of Palestinian rights.

He added that the timing of the ruling would be welcomed by people who are being persecuted at work for opposing Israel's war on Gaza.

The University of Bristol said in a statement that it acknowledged the tribunal's ruling but was disappointed by the outcome.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/6/uk-tribunal-says-academic-discriminated-against-due-to-anti-zionist-beliefs

