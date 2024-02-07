What US recognition of a Palestinian state would mean after Israel's war in Gaza





In Israel itself, opinion is divided.

A new poll released Tuesday by the Israel Democracy Institute, a Tel Aviv think tank, finds that 59 percent of Israeli Jews are opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state as part of a deal to end at war. Among Israeli Arabs, 69% support the proposal.

Some, particularly on the right, fear that a Palestinian state could serve as a launching pad for future attacks by activists and their supporters who openly want to eradicate Israel itself.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself has flatly rejected the idea, saying a neighboring Palestinian state conflicts with Israel's need for security and putting him in direct conflict with Biden.

The State of Israel must exercise security control over the entire territory, Netanyahu said last month.

One of his security cabinet members, Likud MK Gideon Saar, wrote on X on Friday that recognizing a Palestinian state is the worst in the short term, adding that such a state would undoubtedly continue the armed struggle against Israel .

The negative reaction among pro-Israel voices in the United States has been no less strong.

This recognition would be even more devastating for Israel than the October 7 attacks!! David Friedman, the US ambassador to Israel under former President Donald Trump, wrote about other terrorists to continue their bloody ravages.

But Israelis favoring a two-state solution were buoyed by Biden's revival of a concept long considered moribund in geopolitical conversations. The fact that the leader of the free world mentions the two-state solution at least twice a day means the idea of ​​his death is absurd, Yossi Beilin, a veteran Israeli politician and peace negotiator, said in an interview on last month.

And the idea has some supporters among us.

These are important deliberations. This moment calls for bold action, J Street, a Washington-based advocacy group that describes itself as the political home of pro-Israel, pro-peace and pro-democracy Americans, said last week.

In a New York Times article outlining what he describes as an emerging Biden doctrine, Thomas Friedman wrote that recognition at the beginning rather than the end of a peace process could promote Palestinian statehood on terms consistent with Israeli security while helping to deter Iran. and boost Biden's support with key demographics ahead of his re-election campaign.

NBC News has reached out to Netanyahu's office and the State Department for comment.

Saudi talks

Many questions remain unanswered: How long will it take for the war to end and all of this to happen? How to defeat Netanyahu's opposition? And to what extent would this depend on other moving parts in the region? On this front, the Palestinians fear becoming a pawn in a larger game.

“We are concerned that all of this is just lip service for normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel,” Barghouti said, referring to a deal the White House had reached before the attack. Hamas and which could still be part of an agreement. agreement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, and they discussed the possibility of achieving “a lasting end to the crisis in Gaza that ensures lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians ”, according to the State Department. Blinken then visited Egypt and Qatar before heading to Israel for his latest diplomatic tour of the Middle East.

The absence of a Palestinian state is, for many observers, one of the main reasons why this conflict has not been resolved for decades. This leaves Palestinians in a situation of inequality compared to much of the world, not only when it comes to international institutions such as the UN, but also in the global psyche, where the Palestinian territories do not benefit. often not the rights and respect of established nations.

In fact, what counts as a country and what doesn't is contested. Most definitions begin with the Montevideo Convention of 1933, which states that countries must have a permanent population, a defined territory and government, and must be able to form relations with other states.

The extent to which Palestinians meet this criterion is debated by scholars. But most countries already recognize it, 139 of the UN's 193 member states, including most countries in Asia, Africa and South America. But crucially, this is not the case for the geopolitical powers of the United States, Canada and most of Europe. And Washington has blocked previous resolutions that would recognize a Palestinian state at the U.N. Security Council, saying it was an issue to be negotiated directly with Israel.

In 2012, the State of Palestine obtained non-member observer status at the UN, which gave it the right to debate at the UN General Assembly, and then its admission to UNESCO, at the UN cultural organization and the International Criminal Court. But he has no vote in the UN

Its main blocker has been Washington, even though the United States has officially supported the idea of ​​a two-state solution for decades.

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter hosted the Camp David peace talks between Israel and Egypt, part of which called for discussion of Palestinian autonomy in Gaza. In 1993, President Bill Clinton welcomed the signing of the Oslo Accords, a series of historic accords that outlined a road map to peace but ultimately failed in a conflagration of mutual distrust, blame and renewed violence .

