The UK branch of an electric van manufacturer is going into administration.





Theo LeggettBusiness correspondent, BBC News

BBC

The UK-based operations of electric van maker Arrival, a company once championed by former prime minister Boris Johnson, have been placed into administration.

Arrival planned to build a revolutionary electric van to be sold worldwide.

The Banbury-based business was worth $9 billion just three years ago.

Although described as the future of the British automotive industry, the design proved difficult to produce.

Of these, Arrival UK Ltd and Arrival Automotive employed 172 people. Nearly 40 were made redundant, leaving the remainder to support the sale of the business and assets.

Arrival was founded in the UK in 2015 by Russian billionaire and former government minister Denis Sverdlov.

The intention was to make electric vans, buses, and taxis inexpensively using a simple manufacturing process. The plan was to produce in so-called “micro-factories”, which would be much smaller than traditional manufacturing plants and relatively easy to set up.

It launched on the US Nasdaq stock market in 2021 and was briefly valued at ₹13 billion ($9 billion), making it the largest initial stock market listing of a British technology company at the time.

However, even though it had already received an order for 10,000 vehicles from the US distribution giant UPS and received investment from UPS and Hyundai Motor Company, it had difficulty producing the design.

Setbacks included a fire at the Banbury facility in November 2022 while one of the vans was being demonstrated.

Early last year, Arrival said it would halve its 800-person workforce and move production from the UK to North Carolina, US. It still employs about 400 people worldwide.

However, the company continued to struggle to raise the necessary funding.

In late January, the company said it had been notified that its stock had been suspended from trading on Nasdaq and would be removed from the index.

According to EY, the UK business manager: “The group’s liquidity position has been impacted by difficult market and macroeconomic conditions, resulting in delays in the market launch of the group’s products.

“The joint administrators are therefore currently exploring options for the sale of the company’s business and assets.”

These assets include Arrival's electric vehicle designs, which are now scheduled for sale.

