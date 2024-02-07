Houthi rebels claim new attacks in the Red Sea against US and British ships | Israel's War on Gaza News





The latest attacks on civilian ships demonstrate the determination of Iran-backed groups to continue their campaign.

Yemen's Houthis claim they fired missiles at two civilian ships in the Red Sea.

The attacks claimed by the Houthis on Tuesday, one on a British ship and the other on a US ship, are the latest in a campaign they say is motivated by Israel's war on Gaza. The Iran-aligned armed group has declared its determination to continue its attacks despite several airstrikes by the United States and its allies patrolling the Red Sea.

The current campaign is helping to fuel latent tensions in the Middle East. It also disrupts global trade because the Red Sea is a major route for container ships.

Houthi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed the attacks on the two ships and reiterated the threat to carry out more self-defense operations against hostile US and British targets.

The attacks took place west of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah. Saree said naval missiles hit the Morning Tide, a British cargo ship flying the flag of Barbados, and the Star Nasia, a US ship flying the flag of the Marshall Islands.

The Morning Tide's owner, British company Furadino Shipping, told the Reuters news agency that the ship was currently sailing without problems, but gave no further information.

British maritime safety company Ambrey said the British ship carried out evasive maneuvers and continued its journey. No injuries were reported.

Shipping disruptions

The Houthis have launched dozens of missile, drone and boat attacks against Israeli-linked commercial vessels as well as US and British military warships since November 19.

The campaign caused significant problems for global shipping companies, forcing them to suspend transits across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and reroute to longer and more expensive voyages around southern Africa.

(Al Jazeera)

Operations will continue against Israeli ships or those heading to ports in occupied Palestine until the siege is lifted and the aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is stopped, Saree said.

Reprisals

Last month, the United States and Britain began striking Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation.

The US military confirmed its latest attack, carried out on Monday, against two Houthi explosive naval drones that it said posed an imminent threat to naval vessels and merchant ships.

The US government has now designated the Yemeni group as a global terrorist.

Faced with the threat of prolonged disruptions to maritime transport, the European Union plans to launch its own naval mission in the Red Sea by mid-February.

