It's sad. Is Britain's real living wage under threat as Capita and BrewDog withdraw? | business





Outsourcing company Capita has become the second high-profile company to tell employees it will back off its commitment to the Real Living Wage.

Born out of a grassroots campaign to improve the lives of Britain's poorest citizens, the independently calculated rates are intended to ensure that those earning the minimum wage can afford the basic necessities of a decent life.

But after two years of 10% rises as inflation swept the economy, Capita joined brewery and bar operator BrewDog in saying it could no longer afford to pay its staff the real living wage, which rose to 12 an hour. Unions fear more companies may be preparing to follow suit.

At Capita, the Communications Workers Union (CWU), which represents many of its staff working on contract work for a range of clients including Virgin Media and Tesco Mobile, is discussing next steps with its members.

CWU's Tracey Fossey said: Sadly these are the lowest earners and it makes a huge difference to them. Capita says this cannot continue. When the CEO could take home more than $1.7 million in 2022, she says, there's no supporting funding we disagree with.

A Capita spokesperson said: All of our minimum wage employees will receive a pay rise above inflation. We are committed to our employees and will review this decision as part of our ongoing review of our cost base where appropriate.

In 2015, then-Chancellor George Osborne renamed the statutory minimum wage that all businesses must pay the National Living Wage, in a tacit tribute to the minimum wage campaign that called for higher wages for full-time workers and more. Hours are shortened and anti-social shift work is reduced.

Capita faces union action after telling staff it could no longer afford to pay them the real living wage. Photo: Capita/HANDOUT

But the renamed Real Living Wage Campaign continues to commission research, set its own higher wage floor based on the cost of living for low-wage workers, and encourage companies to commit to paying it.

Catherine Chapman, executive director of the Living Wage Foundation, a defender of the standard, said she was disappointed by Capita and BrewDox's decision to repeal the standard, but insisted the movement was still going strong.

Due to changes in the cost of living, rates have increased significantly over the past two years. But last year alone, 3,000 employers signed up, she said.

Chapman argues that consumers and investors are increasingly conscious of how companies treat their employees, and signing up to pay the Real Living Wage is one way you can set yourself apart. From what she's seen and what companies are talking about, she says the network is still growing and there's a compelling case for it.

Not only has the real living wage risen significantly to reflect the soaring cost of living, but the national mandatory living wage is also expected to increase by 10% to 11:44 per hour in April in accordance with the government's policy of continuing to increase it. That's two-thirds of the average interest rate across the economy.

Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, said two consecutive big rises had caused anxiety among some businesses.

I am getting more information from members this year than before, he says. They are very concerned not only about affordability, but also about fairness across their workforce.

He adds: A 10% increase in the minimum wage and living wage didn't seem like a big deal if the private sector settlement last year was 5-8%. The second this year basically means the first 20% pay increase for new hires in two years. What I hear is a lot of concern about fairness across the workforce.

But the TUC's head of economics, Nicola Smith, firmly rejects the idea that the national living wage is becoming unaffordable. The TUC continues to call for a minimum wage of at least $15 an hour, she says. Over the past decade, we have gained a strong evidence base that it is possible to raise the minimum wage for the lowest paid people in the job market during very difficult economic times without any negative impact on the labor market.

In total, 14,000 employers have pledged to pay a real living wage of $12 per hour ($13.15 in London). Jean-Sbastien Pelland, Managing Director of Eland Cables, is one of them. As an owner-manager working with his employees, he says this is absolutely the right thing to do, both morally and economically.

I think treating people well and taking care of them really makes sense from an economic perspective. We need to reduce the time and cost spent on recruitment. We can develop a broader range of skills instead of starting from scratch. And that makes Eland Cables a better place.

Mike Turner, co-founder of Bird & Blend Tea Co, based near Brighton, another company committed to the Real Living Wage, said this year's 10% increase would be costly, especially once the knock-on effect of pushing earnings further up the scale is taken into account. I admit it. on account.

He estimates that about 100 of the company's 180 employees across its 17 stores and warehouses are paid the real living wage. In my mind, I'm thinking, 'Yeah, it would have been nice if the price had been lower, but if it had been lower it wouldn't have done the job.' There is no need to join such a plan if it starts to cause problems and affect you and you get out of it.

