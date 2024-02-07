Weather forecast: Heavy snowfall is expected, with the Met Office warning of up to 20cm of snowfall.





RELATED: Waves crash onto runway at Sumburgh Airport, Shetland, as winds of 85mph hit Britain.

Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, warning that up to eight inches of snow could fall in the UK this week.

Heavy snow could fall later this week, causing up to 8 inches of damage in higher elevation areas.

The Met Office said temperatures would fall as the week progressed and yellow snow warnings were in place for most of Wales and northern and central England.

Rain, sleet and increasingly heavy snow are expected to push north on Thursday, with accumulations of up to 2 cm in lower areas, 2 to 5 cm above 200 meters above ground and up to 10 to 20 cm above 400 meters, the Met Office said.

This warning affects the East Midlands, East England, North East England, North West England, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire & Humber.

This happens because weather patterns bring in cold air from the north while mild air continues to flow in from the south, creating conditions for frost and snow.

Forecasters said further warnings about ice could be issued later this week as temperatures fall below average for the year.

Key Points Show Latest Updates 1707294618 Weather Alerts have been issued this week.

The Met Office has extended weather warnings for snow and ice across Scotland, saying travelers could face traffic disruptions.

Forecasters have issued a yellow snow and ice warning for the Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney, Shetland, Argyll and parts of Bute and central Scotland from 3pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, the Met Office extended the warning east and south to include Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Up to 3cm of snow accumulation is likely across the warning area, with a further 5-8cm likely in the north-west highlands, with icy surfaces posing an additional risk, it warned.

The Met Office has also issued an amber warning for snow in Northern Ireland, North Wales and northern England from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

File photo he The Met Office has extended weather warnings for snow and ice as forecasters say travelers could face traffic disruptions (Owen Humphreys/PA).

(PA wire)

Lydia Patrick 7 February 2024 08:30

1707292218Snow map: Winter showers are expected in the UK this week as temperatures drop to -10 degrees Celsius.

There are currently three weather warnings in place as heavy rain, snow and ice are all expected to fall across the country this week. Up to 20cm of snow could accumulate in higher elevations on Thursday as cold air pushes north.

Read the full story here…

Lydia Patrick7 February 2024 07:50

1707289819Today’s temperature forecast

It will be a colder but brighter day in the UK.

Here is the temperature forecast for today:

(Meteorological Administration)

Stuti MishraFebruary 7, 2024 07:10

1707286219Winter showers are expected in the UK this week.

There are currently three weather warnings in place as heavy rain, snow and ice are all expected to fall across the country this week. Up to 20cm of snow could accumulate in higher elevations on Thursday as cold air pushes north.

Stuti Mishra7 February 2024 06:10

1707282619Scotland under snow warning

Snow and ice are expected to wreak havoc on northern Scotland and Glasgow this morning, with a yellow weather warning in place until midday.

Today's warning applies to the following regions:

Areas under a yellow weather warning for snow and ice

(Meteorological Administration)

Stuti Mishra7 February 2024 05:10

1707279019Today’s UK weather forecast

Rain is falling south today and temperatures are expected to drop across the country as Scotland braces for winter blizzards and blizzards, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place in Scotland until noon, with up to 8cm of snow expected to fall in hilly areas.

Meanwhile, rain is expected to continue moving south during the day and into the night. Most of the southern coast will gradually clear up from the early hours of the morning, and other places will remain mostly dry.

Widespread frost and ice patches are expected as temperatures plummet. Northern Scotland will continue to experience wintry showers with the risk of icy conditions.

Stuti Mishra7 February 2024 04:10

1707275400Where will winter showers hit the UK?

Here's where to expect cold weather and where to expect the most damage from winter showers.

Alex Ross7 February 2024 03:10

1707271800Highway Department warning

As temperatures drop this week, drivers are being urged to take extra care on the roads.

National Highways reminds motorists to plan ahead of their journey by checking their oil, water and screen wash. Drivers are also advised to take breaks every two hours and check their routes against the weather forecast.

Amy Shaw, national network manager for the National Highways, said: Freezing conditions bring the same hazards as snow and ice, so take all possible steps to understand your trip in advance and prepare for the unexpected when traveling. Please allow additional time.

Therefore, it is always important to plan your trip in advance and check the weather forecast, and when weather conditions become difficult, it is important to adjust your driving behavior and take extra care.

Alex Ross7 February 2024 02:10

1707268200Minor impact on health and social welfare expected

This week's cold weather has prompted the Health Security Agency to issue an amber alert for northern and central England.

The warning is as follows: The following minor impacts are expected across the health and social care sector: Increased access to health care services for vulnerable populations; Increased risk of death for vulnerable individuals.

The warning will remain in place from 6am Wednesday until 8pm Friday.

Alex Ross7 February 2024 01:10

1707264600Temperature can be as low as -10C.

As cold air moves in from the north this week, weather experts are predicting a significant drop in temperatures, with the mercury likely to drop to -10C in rural Scotland.

The Met Office said temperatures will drop in southern England on Wednesday once the rain stops. This will leave the whole of the UK largely affected by dry, cold Arctic air and at constant risk throughout next week. Ice overnight.

Alex Ross7 February 2024 00:10

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/met-office-weather-forecast-snow-warnings-b2491216.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos