ICJ: Nicaragua threatens to file court case against UK over 'Gaza Strip genocide'





The Central American country said it had also sent written warnings to Germany, the Netherlands and Canada as part of the same measures.

The Nicaraguan government said in a dual statement in Spanish and English that it was aware of the decision by four Western countries to hold the country accountable under international law for gross and systematic violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

This comes after the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's highest court, ruled that Israel was committing genocide in the Gaza Strip and ordered measures to be taken to prevent it.

Alison Phipps: ICJ's genocide ruling means end of impunity in Israel

Nicaragua previously applied to intervene in the case on the part of South Africa. In this case, the ICJ noted, it reasonably found that Israel had violated and was violating the Genocide Convention.

The Nicaraguan government went on to say: If genocide is plausibly taking place in Gaza, according to the judgment of the world's highest court, it would not be so in the judgment of the international community, which is acutely aware of the same facts that led the court to that conclusion. You can not. .

The duty to prevent genocide arises and begins when there is a risk of genocide occurring. In fact, it happens when something like that is happening or is likely to happen. This validity is now beyond doubt and debate.

In that sense, Nicaragua called on the governments of the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada to immediately stop supplying weapons, ammunition, technology and/or components to Israel. Committing violations of the Genocide Convention, including but not limited to acts of genocide, attempted genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide and conspiracy to commit genocide.

Calls for the UK to stop supplying weapons to Israel have also come from within Scotland, with SNP lawmakers submitting a petition to parliament saying there was substantial evidence that the weapons were being used to kill innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Nicaragua also pointed in its statement to the withdrawal of funding from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Britain was among the countries that cut funding to UNRWA after Israel claimed 12 of its 13,000 staff were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack.

Israel's dossier, which is just six pages long, was examined by Channel 4 News. The outlet's international editor Lindsey Hilsum said: We have obtained Israel's dossier on UNRWA. Why did donors, including the UK, withdraw funding for such unsubstantiated and weak claims before an investigation?

Dr Shelly-Ann Brown: Cutting off UNRWA funding will only worsen the crisis in Gaza

Nicaragua said the funding cuts contribute to collective punishment of Palestinians and the explicit goal of forcing the Palestinian population to leave the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the Gaza Strip, and preventing them from exercising their right to self-determination.

It continued: Nicaragua provided written notification to these governments. [the UK, Germany, Netherlands, and Canada] We will adopt all measures deemed appropriate under international law, including referral to the International Court of Justice.

Israel has dismissed “absurd” claims that it is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, saying it will “continue to do what is necessary” to defend itself against attacks by Hamas.

“We will continue to do what is necessary to protect our country and our people,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the ICJ’s interim ruling.

Nicaragua is led by President Daniel Ortega, widely known as an authoritarian dictator. He first came to power in 1979 after the overthrow of U.S.-backed dictator Anastasio Somoza Debayle.

A British government Foreign Office spokesperson said: Israel has the right, as we have said from the beginning, to defend itself against Hamas under international humanitarian law.

We are demanding an immediate halt to relief efforts and hostage rescue, and progress toward a sustainable and permanent ceasefire without destruction, fighting and loss of life.

