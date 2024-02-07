It's not about the woke or international students, it's the fact that UK universities are short on cash | Gabby Hinsley





What is the biggest problem plaguing universities right now?

Talk to academics, students or parents and you will find no shortage of competitors. Universities are abuzz with rumors of institutions that could soon go bankrupt. Or, at the very least, you can discard the path your child’s heart has set for you. Students are often worried about money, with NUS finding that one in 10 are using food banks and parents are being forced to take out maintenance loans that barely cover their rent.

Meanwhile, academics are puzzled by the growing number of students who seem to be skipping lectures. Is it because they work part-time to pay the rent, or are there just too many kids who don't have the heart to obediently push through what they're told is the only way to get a decent job?

Because the public debate about higher education still revolves around culture wars on campuses, bickering over whether private school children get into Oxbridge, and the dangerously misleading debate currently taking place around foreign students. These are all perfectly reasonable questions that have no answers at all. From British teenagers. Never mind that if all foreign students were refused places tomorrow, there would be a huge reduction in the number of places available to British children, given the number of universities that would collapse overnight without the overseas tuition fees currently plugging the state's black hole. Financing.

But you don't have to take my word for it. Judging by the sudden drop in international student numbers at some universities following the government's visa crackdown, we now know in real time what happens when young people don't want to pay tuition. They are likely to study in a country that is largely hostile to their presence.

The first thing that obviously happens is that universities call their bluff and publicly call for tuition increases, as Vivienne Stern of the UK College did over the weekend. The real reason it has been frozen since 2017 is that it suited successive governments very well to avoid the political fallout of raising it. The unpleasant joke among the special advisers was that higher education was actually one of the public services to be thanked for the cuts. Students and parents can rest assured whenever costs don't rise. What they fail to realize is that they are compensating for their now dwindling fee income to roughly the same real value as it was 14 years ago, and where they are not enough to cover the real cost of teaching college, they are increasing and maintaining dormitory rents, sometimes to painful levels. Tuition fees were cut to the point where a strike was inevitable, with disastrous results for students.

Recruiting abroad probably felt to the vice-chancellor the least painful way to balance the books. But now they have been thrown to the wolves for it by a government using the oldest trick in the Book of Despair. That is, if Congress is short on supply. I blame foreigners for having too much rather than your short-sighted failures in housing, well-paying jobs, and college places.

But so far in this election year, both major political parties have remained deafeningly silent on addressing the fundamental problems that are becoming increasingly urgent. Keir Starmer has ditched Jeremy Corbyns' pledge to abolish tuition fees, but has yet to specify a fairer system for student funding. Meanwhile, Conservative education secretary Gillian Keegan, who left school at 16 to pursue an apprenticeship, wants to expand the number of jobs teenagers can do without going to university, including maths training, through a new degree-level apprenticeship scheme. do. this week. But what's missing is an honest conversation about where this expansion will likely shrink the higher education sector.

Can you just make it in some colleges? Aren't we going back to a time when most middle class kids went to college and actually had elite jobs, while most working class kids this time didn't have their parents paying for that privilege up front? Perhaps the biggest problem for UK universities navigating this crisis is that no one wants to talk about the painful business of resolving it.

