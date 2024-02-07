Iraq hosts both U.S. and Iranian-backed forces. It's getting tense.





For years, Iraq has managed an improbable balancing act, allowing armed forces linked to both the United States and Iran, an American enemy, to operate on its soil.

Now things are getting shaky.

When Washington, Tehran and Baghdad all wanted the same thing: defeating the Islamic State terrorist group, relations were relatively tenable, but in recent months, as the war in the Gaza Strip has reverberated throughout the region, the forces supported by the United States and Iran have repeated clashes in Iraq and Syria. A U.S. strike on one of those militias last week killed 16 Iraqis, and Iraq says it has had enough.

Our territory and our sovereign authority are not the ideal place for rival forces to send messages and show their strength. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's office said in a statement on Sunday.

For many years, Iran and the United States had their supporters in the Iraqi government, and armed groups supported by Iran and American troops lived in a tolerable, if precarious, balance.

That began to change in 2020 after the United States killed one of Iran's top security and intelligence commanders, General Qassim Suleimani, a widely revered figure in the country, in a drone attack while visiting Iraq. The Iranians began pushing for the U.S. military to be expelled.

Iraqi leaders have resisted, in part because of divisions over which country Iraq should turn to. Even after 2022, when parties close to Iran were able to form a government, there was a notable distinction between what Iraqi officials said publicly about the United States and what they said privately.

Today, Mr. Soudanis' government seems increasingly harsh.

His statement on Sunday denouncing the fighting on home soil was particularly pointed in its criticism of the United States, calling last week's attack in western Iraq a blatant aggression that had undermined reduction negotiations. of the number of American troops in Iraq. Violence only begets violence, the press release warns.

These comments reflect the difficult situation in which the Iraqi government finds itself as it negotiates the withdrawal of American troops present in Iraq since 2003.

Iraq is under pressure from Iran, which considers the United States a mortal enemy, to demand the complete withdrawal of American forces from its soil. But a number of military officials in Iraq and the United States say the country would benefit from a limited U.S. military presence, focused on training and monitoring the remaining Islamic State threat.

The Iraqi government has deep political and military ties to Iran, and on Sunday it made only elliptical reference to Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq that have attacked U.S. camps and bases more than 160 times since the start of the war between Hamas and Israel in 2017. October.

It is these attacks that have recently triggered US retaliations, including Friday's attack which killed 16 Iraqi soldiers, angering many members of the Iraqi government. It followed a Jan. 28 drone strike by an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia that killed three U.S. soldiers at a base in northwest Jordan.

Analysts who closely follow Iraq suggest that recent events have placed the two countries at an inflection point, potentially forcing a faster withdrawal of U.S. troops than the United States and many Iraqis might have hoped for.

The problem for the Iraqi and U.S. governments, said Renad Mansour, director of the Iraq Initiative at the London-based Chatham House research group, is that neither wants escalation or a continued presence of the American troops.

Before the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and the Israeli retaliatory bombing and invasion of the Gaza Strip, Iraq and the United States were on the same page, Mr. Mansour, and hoped to negotiate a mutually beneficial troop withdrawal. arrangement.

But new pressures are now being felt. Although both countries might want to return to pre-October. “During the discussions, things change and they try to deal with this new emerging reality,” Mr. Mansour said.

Colin P. Clarke, research director at the Soufan Group, a Washington-based intelligence and security consulting firm, said he was concerned about the increased rhetoric from Americans and Iraqis in recent days. The danger, he says, is that the war of words becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, in which the United States steps up its rhetoric and the Iraqi government does the same, and then it's who to flinch first.

Mr Clarke said he feared the United States would withdraw its troops too quickly, a repeat of the breakdown of negotiations in 2011, which led to the United States withdrawing all its troops from Iraq. Within two years, the Islamic State captured swaths of western Iraq and, a year later, much of northern Iraq, precipitating a four-year war that cost tens of thousands of lives.

After last week's deadly U.S. strike, Nouri al-Maliki, a former Iraqi prime minister who heads an influential parliamentary party that supports the government, appeared at least publicly reluctant to give much space to the United States, saying that they had targeted Iraqis in Iraq. cold blood.

Hadi al-Ameri, one of the leaders of the Framework Coalition, which supports Mr. Sudani, went further. We do not believe in negotiations, he said, and American forces must be immediately withdrawn from Iraq.

How the coming weeks unfold will depend on how Mr. Sudani manages the dual pressure from Iran and the United States. The head of the Islamic Republic's Security Council was in Baghdad on Monday, and the head of the Quds Force, Gen. Ismail Qaani, was there last week for meetings with Iraqi security officials.

Sudan has been systematically undermined over the past four months, said Rend al-Rahim, president of the Iraq Foundation, which promotes democracy and human rights in Iraq. The Iraqi leader, she said, has done everything possible to rein in Iranian-backed militias targeting U.S. troops. They didn't listen to him, she said.

He was very angry, Ms al-Rahim said. Then, the American strike added to this already growing anger that Iraq is now an open field for the United States to settle scores with Iran.

Mr. al-Sudani, like President Biden and Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei, must consider domestic politics, several Iraqi analysts said. He fears he now appears weak, said Ehsan al-Shimmari, a professor of political science at the University of Baghdad.

Beyond that, Mr. al-Shimmari said, the current situation has clearly shown the limits of his power. Even when it comes to one of the most important foreign policy decisions facing Iraq, the future role of the U.S. military there is not entirely up to it.

He is waiting to know what the Iranian position will be, then, based on that, he will balance the considerations and make his decision, Mr. al-Shimmari said. but it makes him feel stuck.

Falih Hassan contributed reporting from Baghdad.

