U.S. Treasury Department and IRS Release New Analysis Showing High Return on Investment of Inflation Reduction Act Resources





More comprehensive estimates show that transformative investments, if sustained, will generate $851 billion in additional revenue through 2034.

WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released a new analysis showing the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) high return on investment in rebuilding and modernizing the IRS. Taking a more comprehensive approach to evaluating transformational initiatives enabled by the IRA, the IRS estimates in a new document Return on Investment: Reexamining Revenue Estimates for IRS Funding that the IRA, such as If adopted, it would increase revenues by up to $561 billion over 2024-2034, significantly more than previous estimates. If IRA funding is renewed when it runs out, as the administration has proposed, estimated revenues could reach $851 billion.

Previous IRS estimates of IRA revenue were limited to revenue generated from direct enforcement activities resulting from higher enforcement staffing. This narrow view does not cover all of the ways that improvements in technology, data and services enabled by IRA will increase revenue. A full accounting of the revenues generated by this transformation requires a more comprehensive examination of the potential revenue impacts of higher funding.

Previous IRS estimates of revenue generated by IRA funding were limited to revenue resulting directly from increased law enforcement personnel. Therefore, the estimates do not present a complete picture of the revenue benefits of the innovative investments we make under the SOP IRA. [Strategic Operating Plan,]concludes the new document. The approach ignored many activities that will influence revenue, including improving services to improve voluntary compliance, modernizing technology, and adopting analytical advancements that could significantly improve productivity. It also ignored the deterrent effect of compliance activities on taxpayer behavior. To account for the potential revenue impact of all of the investments contemplated in the IRA SOP, we need to look at the revenue collection effects more holistically.

IT modernization offers a wide range of potential revenue benefits. [E]increased data collection capacity and productivity will help increase compliance; According to the document, better audit selection and collection planning can increase the productivity of law enforcement activities. Ten years ago, the State of California set out to modernize its tax administration infrastructure. Many of the changes being implemented are similar to those we are currently undertaking [] The California experience demonstrates that these improvements can significantly increase revenues.

The new estimates released today are a first step toward developing more comprehensive revenue estimates for IRS funding. They incorporate the benefits of improved technology, data analysis and service, as well as the impact of deterrence on wealthy taxpayers who are subject to audit. The estimates represent an important step forward and highlight the need for additional research: Treasury and the IRS will continue to study these questions and also encourage outside research on these important topics.

The new findings also show the stakes of proposals to repeal or reduce this historic investment in the IRS. A $20 billion write-off would reduce revenues by more than $100 billion. Although the IRS would still be able to step up crackdowns on big businesses and wealthy taxpayers who don't pay what they owe over the next few years, the rollbacks would cause the IRS's funding to run out. IRA in 2029, about two years earlier than it would have. under the IRA as enacted, reducing income generated in 2029 and subsequent years. The administration has proposed extending and maintaining IRS investments after IRA funds are exhausted, which would allow the IRS to collect $851 billion over the 2024-2034 period. Conversely, additional cancellations of IRA resources or reductions in IRS base funding would further reduce tax revenues and could reverse improvements already made to taxpayer services and even endanger tax efforts. short-term application.

The IRA's investments in the IRS were necessary because a decade of significant funding cuts has resulted in unacceptable service levels, prevented technology upgrades, and undermined law enforcement, particularly efforts focused on wealthy individuals and large corporations who are not paying what they owe. As a result of these funding cuts, the audit rate of millionaires fell by more than 70% between 2010 and 2019, and the audit rate of large companies fell by more than 50% over the same period. The tax gap – the difference between taxes owed and taxes paid – amounts to more than $600 billion a year.

The IRA allows the IRS to reverse this trend and make wealthy taxpayers and large corporations pay the taxes they owe. The IRS has already announced a series of enforcement efforts targeting wealthy taxpayers and large businesses, including expanded audits of the largest companies and complex partnerships; the focus on foreign companies that underpay their U.S. taxes; and a campaign to collect tax debts from 1,600 millionaires with at least $250,000 in back taxes that has recovered more than $500 million to date. At the same time, the IRS is implementing the IRA consistent with Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellens' commitment that audit rates for small businesses and taxpayers earning less than $400,000 will not will not increase compared to historical levels.

Additionally, all taxpayers will benefit from the wide-ranging initiatives outlined in the IRA’s Strategic Operational Plan (SOP). The SOP details how the IRS will use IRA resources to provide taxpayers with world-class customer service, clearer guidance on how to properly file their taxes, increased e-filing options and robust online accounts so that individuals and businesses can file their taxes quickly and independently. Taxpayers will have the tools, information and support they need to complete their tax returns correctly the first time, both to pay what they owe and to claim the tax benefits to which they are entitled.

