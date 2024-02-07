US takes on Middle East militias, but not Iran





On April 18, 1983, a dark delivery van loaded with two thousand pounds of explosives pulled into a cobblestone alley in front of the American Embassy in Beirut, a seven-story complex overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Robert Ames, the director of the CIA's Middle East section, had called a meeting of seven intelligence officers on the top floor. Ames was a legend in the world of American espionage. He was just as comfortable sitting cross-legged in the Arabian desert with Bedouin sheikhs as he was at presidential briefings at the White House, the CIA reported. Ames had often liaised with the Palestine Liberation Organization when it was considered the most dangerous terrorist group in the world. He allegedly helped prevent an assassination plot against Golda Meir, the Israeli Prime Minister. The dark van drove past the embassy's red-and-white-striped guardhouse and exploded, tearing off the facade. Sixty-three people died, including Ames and his seven CIA colleagues. It was the deadliest day in CIA history and the deadliest terrorist attack ever against a U.S. diplomatic mission.

Six months later, a Mercedes truck drove toward the American barracks at Beirut International Airport, where U.S. Marines slept for half an hour on a balmy October Sunday. The truck did not stop. It triggered the largest non-nuclear explosion since World War II. Two hundred and forty-one peacekeepers were killed, the greatest loss for the Marines since the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.

The two suicide attacks were the work of Hezbollah, then an embryonic cell encouraged, armed and trained by Iran barely a year earlier. It became the model for several other projects in the Middle East over the following years. Both bombings required astonishing intelligence gathering, complex planning and extreme audacity. I have witnessed both. At the embassy, ​​I saw body parts being picked up and placed in small blue plastic bags for identification. At the Navy compound, I saw crushed bodies being pulled out of the rubble. I knew they were dead long before their families found out. These were defining events in my life and in the life of my nation that marked the advent of a new asymmetric war. And perversely used religion to inspire and justify it.

Forty-one years later, the United States still faces the specter of a revolutionary Iranian regime, xenophobic and paranoid about its own survival, obsessed with driving Americans out of the Middle East. Since these initial attacks, Iran has built a network of militias within the Axis of Resistance, which now extends across the region. In their own arenas, militias have attacked U.S. diplomatic and military targets hundreds of times, more than one hundred and sixty since October alone. On January 28, a drone attack on a U.S. outpost in Jordan killed three Americans and injured nearly fifty others. This was the first attack against Americans in Jordan. The White House blamed an Iranian-backed militia, and ultimately, by association, Iran, of being responsible, widening the front line of hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

Beginning on February 2, Washington retaliated for several days against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its allied militias in Iraq and Syria. The first salvo, which included B-1 bombers from Texas, hit more than eighty-five targets across seven sites, command and control facilities, intelligence and logistics facilities, and military depots. weapons. That sounds forceful, but only in the context of recent weeks, not four decades. Our response began today, President Biden said in a statement just hours after overseeing the dignified return of slain soldiers in flag-draped coffins. The United States is not seeking to create conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world, he added. But let anyone who might seek to harm us know this: If you harm an American, we will respond. American retaliation will continue at times and places of our choosing, he warned.

In separate operations, the United States and Britain bombed dozens of targets at thirteen sites in Yemen, where the Houthis, another Iranian-backed militia, were targeting international military and commercial ships in the Red Sea. Around a third of all international shipping to or from the Suez Canal passes through this strategic waterway. The Houthis claimed that the attacks, by drones and missiles, were in sympathy with Hamas in its war against Israel, which is believed to have killed some twenty-seven thousand Palestinians. Once again, Washington suggested an indefinite military commitment. We will not hesitate to defend human lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III said in a statement.

On Sunday, Biden left Air Force One in Las Vegas, where a pool reporter asked if the president thought the strikes were working. Yes, he replied dryly, then he got into his armored limousine, the Beast. Yet the Middle East finds itself in a state of disruption that dwarfs the chaos and uncertainty of many past wars. Perhaps most frustrating right now is that eight administrations, Democratic and Republican, from Carter to Reagan to Trump to Biden, have not figured out how to deal with Iran, at least coherently. Airstrikes alone could degrade militia capabilities and lead Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to take a step back. But only in the short term. Air strikes will not defeat an adversary network equipped with hundreds of thousands of fighters, tens of thousands of missiles or drones and, above all, the will to continue.

Iran, an oil-rich country with geostrategic weight and historical importance in politics and poetry, astronomy and architecture, energy and medicine, is instead playing the long game. Its first empire was arguably the world's first superpower, more than two millennia ago. The United States is not yet two hundred and fifty years old and became a superpower less than eighty years ago. Since the Iranian Revolution, which celebrates its forty-fifth anniversary this week, the United States has never truly understood the Iranians. This was not the case during the Shah's time either, and that is why Washington was surprised by the end of a regime that had been a pillar of its foreign policy. Iran wants a place of choice on the political, military, economic and cultural levels in the region and in the world, and above all the recognition of a country which treated it like a puppet until 1979.

As U.S. strikes reverberated across the Middle East, I spoke to Ryan Crocker, one of America's most decorated envoys. He began his diplomatic career in Iran in the 1970s. He was a diplomat at the American embassy in Beirut during the bombing. He survived because, a few days earlier, he had put Mylar on his windows. He later served as ambassador to Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kuwait and Lebanon. In 2001, after the September 11 attacks and the ouster of the Taliban from Kabul, he negotiated directly with Iranian envoys to find a new leader for Afghanistan. In 2007, while ambassador to Iraq, he led the first formal bilateral negotiations between the United States and Iran since the revolution. But the gulf between the United States and Iran predates the rule of the ayatollahs.

What Iran is doing is being Iran. It is the regional superpower. The ayatollahs are doing what the Shah did with conventional force, he told me. In 1971, the Shah's navy in the Persian Gulf seized three islands from the United Arab Emirates as the latter became independent from Britain, he pointed out. Ayatollahs now do the same thing with their proxies. It is the same superpower that Iran is, regardless of who rules Tehran. And whoever comes after the ayatollahs will do the same. This is how Iran has always seen itself. Iran will project its power. It will use military force to exert its influence in the region.

Over the weekend, Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, said that Washington is prepared to deal with whatever any group or country tries to attack us and that Iran should expect a response fast and forceful if his army struck the Americans. US airstrikes against targets in Syria, Iraq and Yemen appear to be continuing. “We intend to conduct additional strikes and actions to continue to send a clear message that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked, when our people are killed,” Sullivan said on Meet the Press.

But for how long ? What is the end of the game? What is the United States planning for the future to address a decades-old flashpoint? And does she have the resolve, when the foreign policy goal of several administrations has been to pivot toward the Indo-Pacific, namely China? As Crocker pointed out, Iran is closely monitoring what Washington does for Ukraine and is not currently doing so by providing weapons to fight the Russian invasion. If the United States doesn't address an existential question for Europe, then the Iranians think they have nothing to fear, he told me.

