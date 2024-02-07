UK house prices rise at fastest pace since January 2023 | housing market





UK house prices rose 2.5% through January this year, recording the largest increase since January last year. Halifax said this was due to increased confidence among buyers and sellers due to falling mortgage rates and easing inflation pressures.

January was the fourth month in a row of gains, and December was up 1.3%, Britain's largest mortgage lender said. The average house price was 291,000 won, 3,900 won higher than in December.

Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages, said: Recent increases in competition, coupled with lenders cutting mortgage rates, easing inflationary pressures and a still-resilient labor market have contributed to increased confidence between buyers and sellers.

This gives the housing market a positive start to 2024.

Halifax's latest figures come as other indicators showed an improving outlook, driven by rising prices and increased activity.

Last week, Nationwide said the outlook for the UK housing market was more positive after reporting house prices rose 0.7% in January.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors reported last month that new buyer inquiries fell just 3% in December, a significant improvement on the 13% decline recorded in November.

But Halifax warned that despite recent increases in activity and prices, interest rates remain high compared to historic lows seen in recent years and demand continues to outstrip supply.

“Against the backdrop of widespread uncertainty in the economic environment going forward, affordability issues are likely to remain and further declines should not be ruled out,” Kinnaird said.

The 2.5% year-on-year increase was driven by regions outside London's housing market hotspot and the South East, where a correction in property prices continues.

Northern Ireland recorded the strongest growth of all countries, with average house prices rising 5.3% on last year to 195,760. Scotland and Wales also recorded positive growth of 4% per year.

Experts have suggested that rising prices in Northern Ireland are due to a lack of property supply on the market and a decline in the number of new homes being built.

Prices in the South East were down 2.3% year-on-year, the East of England was down 2%, the South West was down 1.4% and London was down 0.4%.

The average house price in London is just under $530,000, $150,000 more than the second most expensive region, the South East.

