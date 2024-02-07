House of Representatives rejects Israel-only bill; Ukraine-Israel border bill is fragile | Political news





The U.S. House of Representatives rejected a Republican bill to provide $17.6 billion in aid to Israel as a broader bipartisan bill that would also help Ukraine and secure more money for border security also appeared to be in trouble.

Tuesday's vote on the Israeli bill, which required a two-thirds majority to advance, fell largely along party lines.

Aid to Israel, one of the largest recipients of U.S. foreign aid, has traditionally received strong bipartisan support. However, opponents of the bill said it was a Republican ploy to distract from their opposition to the $118 billion Senate bill combining an overhaul of U.S. immigration policy and new funding for border security measures that Republicans had demanded along with billions of dollars in emergency aid for Ukraine and Israel. and partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives called Israel's bill a blatantly obvious and cynical attempt to undermine the broader package, developed over the weekend after months of negotiations by a bipartisan group of senators.

Support for the bill has waned among Republicans, with former President Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee in November's presidential election, pressuring them to avoid giving President Joe Biden, his likely Democratic rival, a legislative victory before the election.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said the Senate bill was dead as soon as it arrived in the House, even before it was introduced. Senate Republican leaders said Tuesday they did not believe the measure would receive enough votes to pass.

It seems to me and most of our members that we have no real chance here to legislate, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.

Biden, who supports the Senate bill, had promised to veto the Israel-only House measure if it passed.

On Tuesday, he urged lawmakers to support the broader bill, saying time is running out for Ukraine, two years after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of his country's neighbor.

He called on them to show courage and stand up to Trump.

Short of funds, the Pentagon is no longer sending weapons shipments to kyiv even as Ukraine struggles with ammunition and personnel shortages while Russia mounts relentless attacks.

Every week, every month that passes without new aid to Ukraine means fewer artillery shells, fewer air defense systems, fewer tools for Ukraine to defend itself against this Russian attack, Biden said .

We can't leave now. This is what Putin is betting on, Biden said. Supporting this bill means standing up to Putin. Opposing this bill is playing into your hands.

The immigration portion of the legislation, Biden added, included the strongest package of reforms ever to secure the border.

Resources needed

Supporters of the Israeli bill insisted it was not a political stunt, saying it was important to act quickly to support the country, which launched an offensive on Gaza after Members of the Hamas armed group launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people. and taking dozens of prisoners.

Israel-only bill criticized for failing to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza population [Mohammed Abed/AFP]

At least 27,585 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli attack, and thousands more were injured.

This bill simply provides needed resources to our closest ally in the region and our own military, said Republican Ken Calvert, who introduced the measure.

Some Democrats also condemned the House bill for its failure to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

Members of Congress have struggled for months to reach agreement on sending security aid overseas, including to Ukraine.

Biden has twice sent requests for emergency spending bills to Congress, most recently in October.

The Republican-led House passed an Israel-only bill in November, but it never passed the Democratic-led Senate. Negotiators had been working on Biden's demand for a broader emergency security plan and Republican demands that any security aid be combined with changes in immigration policy and border security with Mexico.

The failed vote in Israel's House of Representatives was the second in a row for Johnson's Republican majority on Tuesday.

This came immediately after the House voted against impeaching Biden's top border official, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

