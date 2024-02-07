UK weather: The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for snow cover in Wales and the Peak District. uk news





The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for snow.

Both come into effect on Thursday, with the first covering north Wales and north-west Shropshire and the other covering the Peak District and south Pennines.

The warning in Wales lasts from 8am to 3pm, while in the Peak District it lasts from 12pm to 6pm on Thursday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said that 1 to 2 cm of snow could fall in low-lying areas and 10 to 20 cm in the highest areas within the warning area.

An amber warning for Wales and north-west Shropshire said snow and ice were “expected to cause disruption”.

“Some rural communities are likely to experience temporary closures,” the Met Office said.

We have also been warned of potential travel delays on the roads as some vehicles and passengers are likely to be stranded.

There may be power outages, possible cell phone service outages, and rail service disruptions.

The amber warning is the second most serious warning issued by the Met Office. Yellow is the least severe and red is the most severe.

An amber warning for the Peak District and southern Pennines indicates travel disruptions may be expected.

Rural communities may be cut off, rail services are likely to be delayed and power outages are possible.

Another new warning issued on Wednesday said much of southern England will be covered by a rain warning between 2am on Thursday and 6am on Friday, with people warned that a “period of heavy rain” could lead to flooding of homes and businesses. .

Image: A yellow weather warning has been issued for Friday. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Warning across UK

An amber warning for snow was issued for most of England and north Wales on Thursday.

It covers the Midlands and the North of England, including Leeds, York and Carlisle, and runs between 6am on Thursday and 6am on Friday.

The warning says heavy snowfall could cause disruption and could lead to some rural communities being shut down.

Travel delays and power outages are also possible.

A yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for most of Northern Ireland between 10am on Thursday and 6am on Friday.

January 00:15: Gorillas make snowballs at Belfast Zoo.

Another yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for most of southern Scotland from 6pm on Thursday to 3pm on Friday.

This warning also applies to central Scotland.

A yellow weather warning will also be in place for central and northern Scotland from 3pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

Image: Motorists in the North West are being warned to plan ahead. Pictured is Lenham in Kent last week. Photo: PA

Snow risk highest from Thursday

Chris Almond, deputy meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Signs of winter risk are increasing over the course of this week as cold air from the north moves over the UK.”

“From Thursday onwards, the snow risk will potentially impact as milder air attempts to move in from the south again and bumps into cold air, increasing the chance of snow falling where the two systems meet.

“There are still many details to work out, but the initial risk of snow looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday.”

The warning for Thursday, Friday and Saturday comes as a yellow alert is in place for northern Scotland today.

One of them will be in place until midnight and the other will be in place from 4pm today to 10am Thursday.

Snow and ice may make driving difficult and cause disruption to the rail network.

