UK weather live: The Met Office has issued a warning for up to 25cm of yellow snow this week.





RELATED: Waves crash onto runway at Sumburgh Airport, Shetland, as winds of 85mph hit Britain.

Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning warning that up to eight inches of snow could fall in the UK this week.

A rare weather warning for snow has been issued for parts of northern England and north Wales on Thursday.

Up to 25cm of snow is expected to fall across the Peak District and southern Pennines, with a warning in place from noon to 6pm.

Separate warnings for snow and ice have been issued across North Wales and Shropshire from 8am to 3pm.

The Met Office said a yellow warning meant road travel delays were likely. Public transportation vehicles and cars may become stranded. Power outages were possible. Rail and air travel was likely to be delayed, and rural areas were likely to be temporarily disrupted.

The Met Office said temperatures would fall as the week progressed and yellow snow warnings were in place for most of Wales and northern and central England.

Rain, sleet and increasingly heavy snow are expected to push north on Thursday, with accumulations of up to 2 cm in lower areas, 2 to 5 cm above 200 meters above ground and up to 10 to 20 cm above 400 meters, the Met Office said.

Key Points Show Latest Updates 1707322522Additional Weather Alert issued for Thursday

The Met Office has issued additional weather warnings for Thursday, with heavy snow and rain forecast for most parts of the country.

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for parts of northern England and North Wales, while a yellow warning of mixed rain and snow will be in place for four counties.

Up to 25cm of snow is expected to fall in the Peak District and southern Pennines, with a warning in place from noon to 6pm on Thursday.

Separate warnings for snow and ice will be in place across North Wales and Shropshire from 8am to 3pm, with heavy snowfall of 10-15cm expected in both warning areas.

Alexander Butler7 Feb 2024 16:15

1707318949Snow map: Winter showers are expected in the UK this week as temperatures drop to -10 degrees Celsius.

Snow is expected to fall in parts of the UK this week, with the Met Office forecasting winter showers as temperatures drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius.

There are currently 11 weather warnings in place as heavy rain, snow and ice are all expected to fall across the country this week.

Up to 20cm of snow could accumulate in higher elevations on Thursday as cold air pushes north.

Alexander Butler7 Feb 2024 15:15

1707317125

Alexander Butler7 February 2024 14:45

1707315096Essentials for cold days

Alexander Butler7 Feb 2024 14:11

1707312618, Mapped – Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday

Weather warning for snow for February 8-9, 2024.

(PA wire)

Lydia Patrick 7 February 2024 13:30

1707309030New Amber Alert for Thursday

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning warning that up to eight inches of snow could fall in the UK this week.

A rare weather warning for snow has been issued for parts of northern England and north Wales on Thursday.

Up to 25cm of snow is expected to fall across the Peak District and southern Pennines, with a warning in place from noon to 6pm.

Separate warnings for snow and ice have been issued across North Wales and Shropshire from 8am to 3pm.

Two yellow warnings issued from Thursday

(Met Office)

Lydia Patrick 7 February 2024 12:30

1707305418Mapped – Today's Weather Alert

Weather Alert for Snow and Ice

(PA wire)

Lydia Patrick February 7, 2024 11:30

1707301818When does travel disruption occur?

Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said most of the disruption this week would occur on Thursday.

“If it snows, some rail and air travel is likely to be cancelled,” he said.

As snow reaches lower levels, we may also see local impacts due to travel disruptions.

He added that easterly winds mean the eastern upslopes across the Pennines and North Wales will see the greatest accumulation of snow.

Snow covers Marden Quarry in Whitley Bay on the northeast coast. The cold weather will continue in the UK until the weekend, with temperatures falling further below freezing in most parts of the country.

(dad)

Lydia Patrick 7 February 2024 10:30

1707298218Today’s weather report

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning affecting parts of northern Scotland and central Scotland until midday today.

Up to 3cm of snow is likely, rising to 8cm in the North West Highlands.

(Meteorological Administration)

Lydia Patrick 7 February 2024 09:30

1707294618A weather warning has been issued this week.

The Met Office has extended weather warnings for snow and ice across Scotland, saying travelers could face traffic disruptions.

Forecasters have issued a yellow snow and ice warning for the Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney, Shetland, Argyll and parts of Bute and central Scotland from 3pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, the Met Office extended the warning east and south to include Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Up to 3cm of snow accumulation is likely across the warning area, with a further 5-8cm likely in the north-west highlands, with icy surfaces posing an additional risk, it warned.

The Met Office has also issued an amber warning for snow in Northern Ireland, North Wales and northern England from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

File photo The Met Office has extended its weather warning for snow and ice, with forecasts warning travelers could face traffic disruptions (Owen Humphreys/PA).

(PA wire)

Lydia Patrick 7 February 2024 08:30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/met-office-weather-forecast-snow-uk-b2491876.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos