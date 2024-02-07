American strategy for the Black Sea: the Georgian connection – CEPA





U.S. policymakers are actively discussing a strategy for the Black Sea, reflecting its importance to U.S. interests in the broader region.

A US strategy for the Black Sea is long overdue. Russian aggression against Ukraine and the involvement of the United States, Europe, Iran and North Korea have created new geopolitical realities around the region.

While a wide range of political, maritime, economic, and energy security issues have increased the need for clarity in the U.S. approach, one recent and particular development is urgent and requires answers.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet was defeated by Ukraine. A total of 15 warships have been sunk and 12 damaged over the past two years, most recently the missile corvette Ivanovets on January 31.

This forced Russia to seek ports further east, such as Novorossiysk and Tuapse. But there too, there is no security against Ukrainian aerial and maritime drones, as indicated by a January 28 strike on the oil refinery of the latter port.

Aware of the risk, Russia is considering reactivating a small Soviet-era military installation in Ochamchire, Abkhazia, a Georgian region illegally occupied by Russia. Currently, Ochamchire is a base for Russian FSB patrol boats and is not capable of hosting large warships.

The decision has significant implications for Georgia and its Black Sea and Caspian neighbors, threatening the viability of important trade routes.

Here some context is necessary. Georgia's Black Sea ports are close to Ochamchire and already serve as connections between Europe and wider parts of Central Asia, which includes a series of countries stretching from the South Caucasus to the region western Xinjiang in China.

Ochamchire is also quite close to the potential entry point for the planned undersea power cable connecting South Caucasus green energy sources to European Union (EU) countries Romania and Hungary.

This strategic role of the Eastern Black Sea is often absent from EU and US policy documents.

For example, non-EU coastal states are not included in the Three Seas Initiative (3SI). At the same time, Georgia's Black Sea ports and the so-called Middle Corridor, linking the South Caucasus to Central Asia, provide Europe with access to vast resources of energy, metals, coal, cotton and other goods, as well as growing markets in an emerging region.

This last role is particularly important; For Central and Eastern European states, grappling with decades-long dependence on Russian resources and Russia-linked infrastructure, the South Caucasus and Central Asia may provide a major potential alternative. This importance will only increase with the post-war development and reconstruction of Ukraine following the current war.

The Middle Corridor, which connects the Black Sea ports of Kazakhstan and Georgia and the Mediterranean ports of Turkey, allows Central Asian states to bypass the geopolitically unstable Russian route.

Some of the claims about this route are exaggerated. It is unlikely to become a major corridor connecting China and Europe. This poses significant geographic, political, economic and governance challenges, meaning it will not be able to match sea or land transport options between China and the EU.

At the same time, the Middle Corridor is extremely important for the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

According to several studies (see the World Bank study, EBRD), the transshipment potential of the Central Corridor between Europe and Asia via the Caspian Sea will continue to grow and play an increasingly important role between economies growing in Central Asia/South Caucasus and the EU. and Mediterranean markets. This will require a combination of investment and efficiency measures and more vigorous intra-regional coordination.

The only suitable outlet for this route is Georgia; other countries are landlocked and must transit through neighboring states to reach open seas and markets.

But the lack of firm security guarantees from NATO or other military allies also leaves Georgia and its Black Sea ports vulnerable.

Russia's willingness to use military force and attacks in the gray zone in the Black Sea increases political risk. One way to mitigate this is to involve as many countries as possible in trade and transit through Georgia. Once Georgian ports are important to other countries, such as Turkey, China, India, and the Gulf states, pressure for peace can offset potential threats.

Georgia must also develop its naval defense capabilities with drones and air defense systems and rebuild its civil defense and military reserve systems to create at least a basic level of deterrence against Russian aggression.

The U.S. Black Sea strategy should include support for the free movement of goods and mineral resources between Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

But more importantly, it should include a path towards the development of the Black Sea security system for all littoral states, including Georgia, regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine. This is a vital US strategic interest, with implications beyond the Black Sea region.

Mamuka Tsereteli, Ph.D. is a senior fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council/Central Asia-Caucasus Institute

Europes Edge is CEPA's online journal covering critical foreign policy topics in Europe and North America. All opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or views of the institutions they represent or of the Center for European Policy Analysis.

At the edge of Europe

CEPA's online journal covering critical foreign policy topics in Europe and North America.

Learn more

