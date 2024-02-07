Investment in UK research to revitalize the UK semiconductor industry





Two new Innovation and Knowledge Centers (IKCs) will each receive $11 million to help bring new chip technologies to market. As DSIT delivers its Billion Semiconductor Strategy, each focuses on an area of ​​the UK's leadership in silicon photonics and composite chips on the world stage. $4.8 million in funding for semiconductor technology projects was also announced.

New funding and support has been revealed today to support UK scientists working on the development of world-leading chips that will accelerate advances in AI and underpin the technologies needed to reach net zero.

To mark the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology's first anniversary, two new research hubs in Southampton and Bristol have received a cash injection to boost research in silicon photonics and compound semiconductors.

Semiconductors are a key component in almost all electrical devices around the world, from cell phones to medical equipment. It underpins future technologies in net zero, AI and quantum and is increasingly recognized as an area of ​​global strategic importance.

Minister for Technology and Digital Economy Saqib Bhatti, who visited the Southampton Centre, said:

This investment is an important step in advancing our ambitions for the semiconductor industry. These centers help bring new technologies in areas such as net zero and AI to market and take root right here in the UK.

Just nine months after implementing the National Semiconductor Strategy, we are already making rapid progress towards our goals. This is not only about driving growth and creating skilled jobs, but also positioning the UK as a global innovation hub and setting the stage for groundbreaking developments with impact around the world.

Each of our 11 million sites will help turn scientific discoveries into business reality. They will support promising research and projects, giving researchers access to cutting-edge prototyping technologies essential to testing complex designs and nurturing early-stage companies. This includes empowering spinouts through training, workshops and important industry contacts to ensure they are fully equipped when their products hit the market.

The University of Bristol's REWIRE facility will support chip companies across the South West and Wales to advance high-voltage electronics with cutting-edge compound semiconductors, helping to accelerate the UK's net zero ambitions.

Southampton’s Cornerstone Information and Knowledge Center will build on the University’s expertise in silicon photonics. This is a new area of ​​semiconductor research that uses light instead of electricity to transmit information. This means that chips made using this technology are much faster than standard semiconductors.

Professor Graham Reed, a world-leading silicon photonics researcher who will lead the Cornerstone facility, said:

Cornerstone IKC will unite the UK's leading entrepreneurs and researchers with a support network to improve semiconductor commercialization and bring transformational change to the silicon photonics industry.

An additional $4.8 million in funding to 11 semiconductor technology projects across the country aims to nurture talent at all levels of education, from schools to universities and beyond. This funding will not only raise awareness of the semiconductor industry, but will also help address key gaps in the UK workforce and training framework.

The center will help the Government deliver on the ambitions of its Billion National Semiconductor Strategy, a 20-year plan detailing how the UK will develop UK strengths and skills in design, R&D and compound semiconductors.

This investment is a clear example of the Government's commitment to supporting the semiconductor sector and working with industry to achieve the objectives of the National Semiconductor Strategy, building on our strengths to grow the UK sector.

Editor's note

Background to Southampton facilities

The Cornerstone facility at the University of Southampton is already carrying out world-leading work to drive silicon photonics research. Silicon photonics attempts to create silicon integrated circuits that use light instead of electricity. That means the chip could be much faster.

Silicon photonics can provide high-speed, energy-efficient integrated solutions by manipulating light rather than electricity. This has practical applications in fields such as high-speed Internet, data centers, and telecommunications.

Background to the Bristol facility

The REWIRE facility in Bristol will strengthen the well-established cluster of chip companies across the South West and Wales. REWIRE, co-created and delivered with industry, will accelerate the UK's ambitions for net zero by transforming the next generation of high-voltage electronics using wide/ultra-wide bandgap compound semiconductors.

Complex semiconductors are another example of UK leadership, with South Wales being home to the world's first semiconductor cluster. These products outperform traditional silicon semiconductors in areas such as power electronics for electric vehicles, photonics for fiber optic communications, and radio frequency management for 5G and RADAR.

Professor Charlotte Deane, Chair of the EPSRC, said:

EPSRC and Innovate UK support the UK's ambition to build a thriving semiconductor industry by investing in research and innovation that will bring new technologies to market.

This investment supports UKRI’s five-year strategy to harness the full capacity of the UK’s research and innovation system to solve large-scale, complex challenges.

The long-term financing paves the way for the development of new technologies such as semiconductors, IKC announced today, and will leverage future applications in areas such as communications, quantum, AI and electrification.

Bristol IKC Senior Professor Martin Kuball said:

Power devices are at the heart of all power electronic systems and reduce energy losses, paving the way for more efficient and compact power electronic systems.

REWIRE IKC will focus on improving the efficiency of wind energy conversion to power, high-temperature applications, devices and packaging, and semiconductor device manufacturing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-research-investment-to-boost-uk-semiconductor-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos