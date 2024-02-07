US military helicopter carrying 5 Marines disappears in Southern California





Authorities search Cleveland National Forest for missing US military helicopter

A US military helicopter carrying five Marines that was supposed to land in California has disappeared, authorities said Wednesday. The search and rescue efforts were coordinated by Miramar Air Force Base's 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the Civil Air Patrol, the Marine Corps said in a statement to CBS News.

The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter was flying from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nev., to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on Tuesday when it was reported late, the report said. the Marine Corps.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection told CBS News it received a call at 2:20 a.m. that the helicopter was overdue.

Firefighters were dispatched east of San Diego to the Cleveland National Forest area, a spokesperson for the agency's San Diego office told CBS News. The area has rugged terrain and heavy snowfall, the spokesperson said. Nothing was found on site.

A CH-53E Super Stallion aircraft secures the area around the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea, off the coast of Oman, July 17, 2019. Reuters/Ahmed Jadallah

Cal Fire requested the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Border Patrol to assist in the search efforts. The forest is located near the US-Mexico border.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department told CBS News that heavy cloud cover early Wednesday morning prevented the agency from deploying its helicopter to assist in the search efforts.

Rain, snow showers and fog were forecast for the area, with 1 to 3 inches of snow during the day in some parts, according to the National Weather Service's San Diego office. As of Wednesday evening, snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches was forecast in some areas.

The five missing Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, the Marine Corps said.

More from CBS News

