UK government announces response to AI regulation white paper consultation





On 6 February 2024, the UK government published its response to the consultation on the AI ​​Regulation White Paper, originally published in March 2023. This white paper sets out the UK government's flexible approach to regulating AI across five sectors. These are principles that existing regulators in the UK must interpret and apply within their powers (see white paper for further details). This was followed by a 12-week consultation on the white paper, which summarized the feedback and suggested next steps.

Here are some key takeaways from the responses:

The five proposed principles have received strong support and the UK government is committed to a context-based approach that does not include unnecessary blanket rules that apply to all AI despite its use of technology. Some existing regulators have already taken steps to implement the five principles. For example, the UK Information Commissioners Office has updated its guidance on how UK data protection law applies to AI systems that process personal data, and the UK Competition and Markets Authority has We have published a review of the underlying models to understand opportunities and risks for competition and consumers. protect. As suggested in the White Paper, the Government will ensure that the principles will be enforced non-statutorily, although many respondents to the consultation noted the potential benefits of a statutory duty on regulators. The government believes the non-statutory approach offers important adaptability, but has stated that this approach will remain under review. In the White Paper, the UK government proposed developing a new central function to bring consistency to the regime and address regulatory gaps. Responses show that this proposal has been widely welcomed and that the UK Government has already taken steps to establish this central function. For example, within the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, a multidisciplinary team was recruited to carry out cross-sectoral risk monitoring.

In response, the UK government lists the following measures to be taken in 2024:

Continuing to develop the UK's domestic policy position on AI regulation (e.g. engaging a range of experts on interventions for high-performing AI systems). Ongoing actions to promote AI opportunities and address AI risks, such as establishing a new international dialogue to address shared risks related to election interference by AI ahead of the next AI Safety Summit Building a central function and supporting regulators (e.g. ask key regulators to publish updates on their strategic approach to AI by April 2024). Encourage effective AI adoption and provide support for industry, innovators and employees (e.g. introducing AI assurance in spring 2024 and publishing updated guidance on the use of AI within HR and recruitment) Supporting international collaboration on AI governance (e.g. Supporting Korea and France at the AI ​​Safety Summit and continuing bilateral and multilateral partnerships on AI, including with the G7, G20, Council of Europe, OECD, UN, and GPAI).

Read the UK government's statement.

