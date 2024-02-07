What is causing the UK's labor shortage?





Donald Houston and Stephen Hunsaker explore the UK's labor shortage, with the retirement of baby boomers, high Covid infection rates during the pandemic, capacity constraints in the NHS and Brexit all playing a role. It suggests that they are doing it.

A lot has happened in the UK labor market since 2019, most notably labor and skills shortages. Much of this is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but not all.

How does the UK’s workforce trajectory compare to other European countries?

Most European countries experienced a sharp contraction in the size of their workforces in the first half of 2020 in response to Covid-19 restrictions, and then experienced labor shortages as they reopened their economies. In many countries, worker numbers recovered to pre-pandemic levels within a year or two and have continued to grow since then (see chart below).

The UK, along with Italy, is the only major economy in Europe whose labor force remains at or below pre-pandemic levels. However, the UK's labor force trajectory has been somewhat more moderate than Italy's. The UK did not experience a sharp decline during the lockdown. In fact, not only has Britain's labor force declined at a slower rate than Italy's, it has also declined less than Ireland, France and Spain.

The lack of a sharp decline in the UK can be partly explained by the UK's furlough scheme to protect jobs, which kept people in the labor force. This paid 80% of wages across all sectors that were unable to operate fully due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In contrast, insurance-based unemployment and disability benefits systems, common in other European countries that provide income protection for a period of time, allow people to temporarily leave work during the lockdown but have a protected job to which they can return. It may have been. This may explain the sharp decline and subsequent increase in labor activity in European countries.

The decline in the size of the workforce has persisted longer in the UK than in most other European countries. Moreover, when it arrived, its recovery was weak. In contrast, Ireland and the Netherlands have seen significant increases in workforce size since the pandemic.

Why has Britain's workforce shrunk more and recovered more slowly?

So what's behind this relatively poor performance? Few single explanations will fully explain why Britain's labor force has been shrinking for longer than most of its European neighbours, and has begun to recover later and more slowly. Rather, a perfect storm has developed in the UK. After the war, large cohorts of baby boomers retired. High Covid infection rates; Capacity constraints in the NHS; And Brexit.

baby boomer retirement

A key clue is that labor force contraction began in the UK before COVID, largely driven by an aging workforce, as the tail of the large late baby boomer cohort (including the demographic expansion driven by the children of early baby boomers) moved into later years. It lies in the fact that it has been done. The prime working age group has become smaller in people's 50s and early 60s (the age at which the rate of withdrawal from the labor market due to ill health and retirement rises sharply).

These demographic influences appear to explain part of the so-called Great Retirement, which is often attributed to a reassessment of lifestyles following the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdown measures. No doubt mandating working from home during lockdown has led some people to retire sooner than they would have otherwise, but this effect is fairly short-lived, with no sooner than October 2022. The number of people aged 16 to 64 who are excluded from the workforce due to retirement is falling.

Health and NHS

Another possible factor is health. In the UK, obesity rates were high going into the pandemic, making the population more vulnerable to the effects of Covid.

When it comes to understanding why the UK labor market is vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic and why workforce recovery has been slow, we cannot ignore the sharp rise in NHS waiting lists. But focusing solely on latency is only part of the story. Firstly, many people on the NHS waiting list are over working age. Second, many people of working age have long-term health problems that limit the type or amount of work they can do, but which do not put them on waiting lists for NHS treatment.

The proportion of the UK working age population who say they have a long-term health condition that limits their work increased from 16.4% to 18.1% between 2019 and 2022. Crucially, between the ages of 16 and 64, health conditions that limit work are the leading causes of health or disability leaving the workforce, suggesting that some of these exits are due to poor health rather than a reassessment of lifestyles, as some commentators have often assumed. You may have done it.

It is perhaps not surprising that deteriorating population health appears to be a major factor explaining the decline in the size of the workforce during epidemics of diseases that most commonly affect prime working age groups (those in their 40s). I have long-term post-viral illness (Long COVID).

The UK also had a more under-resourced healthcare system than many other European countries. That means the pandemic's impact on the health system's ability to continue providing non-emergency care (which can help people stay at work) may have been greater. Britain is better than other European countries

Brexit

Brexit also served to explain the significant decline in the size of the UK's workforce, following the decline in net migration from the EU following the Brexit referendum and the failure of net migration to recover from the EU following the COVID-19 pandemic. . While non-EU migration is at an all-time high, a large proportion of whom are students and high-skilled workers, many EU migrants are left behind to fill roles.

Why is it important?

Understanding the drivers of changes in workforce size is important for identifying sources of vulnerability and resilience to future shocks. Given the emergence and spread of new infectious diseases in recent decades (e.g. HIV, SARS, E. coli, Zika) and now COVID-19 globally, there may be important lessons to be learned to ensure that future health crises do not also become economic crises. can.

Understanding the drivers of labor force change is important to the broader discussion of growth and inflation. The Bank of England pays close attention to workforce data when making decisions about interest rates and generally how to navigate an unpredictable global economic environment.

Written by Professor Donald Houston, British researcher in Changing Europe, and researcher Stephen Hunsaker.

