The United States demands that Iran rein in its proxy groups. Is this really possible? : NPR





Houthi fighters hold a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza and against U.S.-led airstrikes on Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen, January 29. Osamah Abdulrahman/AP

When the United States launched airstrikes last week in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, the idea was to send a message to another country: Iran.

And the message, according to the White House, is this: rein in your proxy groups, the groups that Iran funds, arms or otherwise supports.

This raises questions: Is it clear that Iran can do this? To what extent does Iran exercise control over the so-called “Axis of Resistance”?

Norman Roule, a 34-year CIA veteran and former Iran mission chief for the Director of National Intelligence, speaks with All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly about these pressing issues.

Roule asserts that Iran is not actually seeking to control the proxy groups, and that it is unreasonable to expect U.S. strikes to accomplish the goal of getting Iran to subdue them.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Interview Highlights

Mary Louise Kelly: Understanding that there is some diversity, understanding that the Houthis are not Hezbollah, etc., generally speaking, what control does Iran have over its proxies?

Norman Roule: Generally speaking, Iran has enough control over its proxies to control or modulate their behavior, because it controls their weapons, their financing and maintains important political relationships with their top leaders.

Kelly: And how do we know? I mean, when the United States claims that Iran provides money, weapons and intelligence, how do they know?

Roule: Well, the evidence is significant, and it's even open information. We have literally tons of weapons made in Iran captured on ships from Iran or weapons that were fired against US and partner forces with nomenclature made in Tehran.

These weapons are mostly not available anywhere else in the world. They are not available on a free market. Likewise, Iranian leaders tout their support for all militias. Militia leaders frequently visit Iranian leaders and these meetings are broadcast. Finally, militia leaders thank Iran for its support. I suppose I should also add that periodically there is evidence of an Iranian being present at various militia meetings.

Kelly: What about the money trails? Does the CIA track foreign assets, that sort of thing?

Roule: The U.S. intelligence community has a robust and generally effective ability to follow the money. But when Iran provides its money in airmail bags of money, it's obviously much harder to track. What is easier to understand is that when significant sanctions are imposed on Iran, we are able to determine and the proxies publicly complain that their budgets are being reduced due to pressure on Iran in matters of sanctions.

Kelly: Describe the type of control Iran exerts. For example, does Iran control what these groups would target and where?

Roule: Well, control will vary between groups and actors, but I think it's important to start by understanding that control is not what Iran is looking for. Iran seeks the outcome of militia actions, not the process of controlling them. And Iran's limited personnel that it assigns to this overseas target means that it cannot be there day to day.

Your listeners may want to think of Iran as an arsonist who then contracts out to other arsonists who he believes will ideologically and energetically pursue Iran's goals. And then Iran gives them money, political support, weapons, training and lets them do what they do because their success is Iran's success.

Kelly: Can we make this happen? Is there an example you can think of where Iran told one of these groups, “Hey, stop, stop,” and they complied?

Roule: Reportedly, during the U.S. presence in Iraq, U.S. warnings from then-Defense Secretary Panetta reduced the number of attacks Iran and its personnel carried out against the forces Americans in this country.

Kelly: So ultimately, these retaliatory strikes by the United States, do you think they have the potential to achieve the goal that was set, which was to get Iran to rein in its proxies?

Roll: No. And I don't think that's something that would be reasonable to expect. The objectives of the US-led strikes will certainly degrade the proxies' capacity. There is no doubt about this and it will improve the safety of our staff in the region.

They will, to some extent, disrupt the activity of the proxies as the proxies leave these areas, as they do not want to be caught in the attacks. But none of these strikes affect actions important to Iran's leaders or their proxies themselves. Until this is done, you cannot expect to change the behavior of proxies.

Kelly: And give us a little ranking, you know, there's Hezbollah; there are the Houthis; there is Hamas; There are groups in Iraq that are most closely allied with Tehran.

Roule: I'm not sure that's a cost-effective way to look at it just because Iran has supported Sunni and Shiite actors, the Taliban, Al Qaeda. There is no doubt that Iran enabled their operations, but they reportedly have the loosest relations with Tehran. The Lebanese Hezbollah would be the structure closest to Tehran as a large structure. But there were certainly some elements of the Iraqi militias, including a number, who would be ideologically, to varying degrees, associated with Tehran. And of course, the Houthis would be the furthest away. But again, for Iran, the goal of pressure against the United States' Western partners and Israel is more important than any specific degree of ideological command and control.

Kelly: And one last question, just to focus on Hamas, which is a bit of an exception here given that it's a Sunni Muslim group in Iran and the other groups we're talking about are Shia. What does this relationship with Iran look like?

Roule: Well, relations have been mixed. For example, during the Arab Spring, when attacks took place against Bashar al-Assad, the Iranians were very unhappy with Hamas's refusal to support Assad, and these relations cooled. Nevertheless, relations were restored and Iran provided him with millions of dollars, advanced training, in-Iran training, and some degree of weaponry. Over the years, Iran has supplied these weapons via Red Sea arms pipelines and, reportedly, via training camps in Sudan, closed a few years ago by US diplomacy.

