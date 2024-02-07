Kilgore names 23-man roster for 2024 Concacaf Gold Cup





CHICAGO (February 7, 2024) United States women's national team interim head coach Twila Kilgore has named a 23-player roster for the 2024 Concacaf Gold Cup W which will take place from February 17 to March 10.

The United States group will be played entirely at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The USWNT will open Group A play on Tuesday, February 20 against the winner of the Guyana vs. Dominican Republic preliminary round match (which takes place on February 17). ), will face Argentina on Friday, February 23, then finish the first round against Mexico on Monday, February 26. All USA matches will kick off at 7:15 p.m. PT / 10:15 p.m. ET. Tickets for all matches are available via https://www.concacaf.com/w-gold-cup/tickets.

These will be the first matches of the 2024 Olympic year for the USWNT. The roster includes three Southern California products, Mia Fishel (San Diego), Jenna Nighswonger (Huntington Beach) and Trinity Rodman (Laguna Niguel), as well as two former UCLA stars, Fishel and defender Abby Dahlkemper.

Twenty-one Concacaf W Gold Cup players were with the United States for the December event which included two victories over China PR. Veteran goalie Alyssa Naeher returns to the lineup, as does defenseman Crystal Dunn, who suffered a minor injury late last year, to round out the 23.

Three non-rostered players will train with the United States before the tournament begins, including forward Mallory Swanson, who returns to U.S. training camp for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury last April which caused her to miss the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Swanson led the United States in scoring in 2023 with seven goals despite playing in just six matches.

The list includes 19 players who will arrive from their NWSL preseasons and four who will come from Europe: Lindsey Horan, Emily Fox, Fishel and Korbin Albert. Horan (Olympique de Lyon), Fishel (Chelsea FC) and Albert (Paris Saint-Germain) all play for clubs qualified for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League. Fox arrives at camp after making his debut for Arsenal FC in London.

Not only is there a trophy on the line, but it's a great opportunity to capitalize on meaningful match opportunities and experience the short turnaround times between matches, a pace that closely mirrors the Olympic format, Kilgore said . We will take the next steps together as we continue to evolve our playstyle and provide opportunities for players to grow into possible future roles and partnerships. There is something special about tournament play and what it can bring to players. We hope to be together for a month and look forward to finding and enjoying that work rate necessary to compete in tournaments for extended periods of time while still meeting and advancing our standards. We can't wait for this opportunity.

United States women's national team roster by position (club) 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (Seattle Reign FC), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG) , Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC) , Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

FORWARDS (6): Mia Fishel (Chelsea FC, ENG), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

The top two from each of the three groups plus the top two third-placed teams will advance to the knockout stage, which begins with the quarterfinals at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on March 2 and 3, followed by the semifinals and of the final. at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on March 6 and 10, respectively.

The quarter-final pairs will be determined based on the group stage standings, with the team accumulating the most points against the country accumulating the fewest points, the team accumulating the second most points against the team with the seventh the most points and so on, so the No. 1 seed will play the No. 8 seed, the No. 2 seed will play No. 7, the No. 3 will play No. 6 and No. 4 will play No. 5.

Additional Notes: Besides Swanson, the other two practice players are midfielder Savannah DeMelo, who started two matches at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and defender Gisele Thompson, a U.S. under-20 international. 20 years old and recent recruit of Angel City FC who is the youngest. sister of Alyssa Thompson, a member of the 2023 World Cup squad. This is the first full USWNT call-up for the young Thompson who competed in the Under-17 Women's World Cup in FIFA 2022 in India. Sixteen players on this roster have previously represented the USWNT in Concacaf tournaments, including 12 players who were on the 2022 Concacaf W Gold Cup roster, helping the United States qualify for the Women's World Cup. FIFA 2023, the 2024 Summer Olympics and that first W Gold. Cup. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is just three caps away from reaching 100 and becoming the 42nd USWNT player and only the third goalkeeper in team history to reach that mark. Naeher ranks third all-time in USWNT history with 59 shutouts and has nine shutouts in 11 appearances for the USWNT in 2023, matching his calendar year record for clean sheets in the during a calendar year. Only two players on the U.S. W Gold Cup team have 100 or more caps: Crystal Dunn (140) and Lindsey Horan (139). Seven players on this list have fewer than seven caps. The squad includes two players who won their first caps and scored their first WNT goals last fall: 19-year-old striker Jaedyn Shaw and 22-year-old striker Mia Fishel, who scored spectacularly in her hometown native of San Diego on October 29, 2023., in a 3-0 victory against Colombia, the same match in which Shaw scored his first goal. Shaw scored on December 5 against China PR in his hometown of Frisco, Texas, who also won the match. Veteran defender Abby Dahlkemper earns her second consecutive call-up to the USWNT. She returned to the court last season after recovering from major back surgery to help the San Diego Wave win the 2023 NWSL regular season title. The list is made up of 2023 NWSL award winners, led by NWSL Defender of the Year and 2023 U.S. Soccer Player of the Year – Naomi Girma, who won for the second year in a row, as well as rookie of the Year and Jane Campbell Goalkeeper of the Year. Six first-team selections from the NWSL Best XI are on this list: Campbell, Girma, Shaw, midfielder Sam Coffey and forwards Lynn Williams and Sophia Smith. Smith also won the Golden Boot as the league's top scorer, scoring 11 goals in 17 regular season matches. Defenders Jenna Nighswonger and Emily Fox and forward Trinity Rodman made the second team in the NWSL Best XI. Campbell, who recorded a career-high eight shutouts for the Houston Dash in 2023, earns her second straight selection after returning to the roster in December for the first time since November 2021. Twelve players called up for this camp were on the roster the United States. at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 and seven Dahlkemper, Davidson, Dunn, Horan, Lavelle, Naeher and Sonnett were on the list of champions of the 2019 Women's World Cup. Ten players called up for the W Gold Cup were on the USWNT roster during the delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympics. There are two teenagers on the roster, 18-year-old Olivia Moultrie and 19-year-old Shaw. Both participated in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica alongside Korbin Albert, now 20 years old. Albert is the most recent player to earn a first cap for the USWNT, earning her first senior national team call-up during the November/December FIFA international window late last year and entering the second half of the USWNT's year-end victory over China. RP. Moultrie and Shaw were also part of the team that won the 2018 Concacaf U-15 Women's Championship in Bradenton, Florida. The squad includes a total of eight players born after the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary this summer. Twelve players on this list were born after the 1996 Summer Olympics, which were the first Olympics to feature women's soccer and marked the first gold medal won by the USWNT. Ten different NWSL clubs are represented on this list. NWSL champions NJ/NY Gotham FC lead the way with seven players, while Portland Thorns FC and San Diego Wave FC each have three players.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2024/02/kilgore-names-23-player-uswnt-roster-for-2024-concacaf-w-gold-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos